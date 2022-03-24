Entertainment
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja’s love story
Mismatch
Ironically, Sonam’s friends were trying to set her up with Anand’s best friend. That’s how she met him.
The first time she met Anand was while she was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.
First Meeting
Her friend’s conned her into visiting a bar wherein they had called two-three boys whom Sonam had no interest in meeting.
Matchmakers
Sonam did not want to date anybody and did not even believe in marriage when she met Anand and his friend.
Cynical About Love
Anand’s Friend
Anand’s friend was tall, educated, loved reading and enjoyed Hindi films. But he reminded Sonam of her brother.
Anand on the other hand, was totally different from her. He had no idea that Anil Kapoor was her father. She ended up speaking to him the whole evening.
Opposites Attract
The first time Anand messaged her was to ask Sonam if she was still single and tried to set her up with his friend which in turn, led to them talking again.
First Message
They began talking on the phone and meeting. Eventually, they fell in love and started dating.
Blooming Love Story
Anand proposed to Sonam in New York in August 2017, and the duo got married in May 2018.
Marriage Proposal
The couple is now expecting their first child in the fall of 2022 and are super excited!
Parents To Be
