Entertainment
Ranpreet Kaur
MAY 13, 2022
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja’s mushy pics
Holding on to each other
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
This pic had Anand and Sonam making for a stylish couple as they held on to each other while posing for the camera
Twinning in black
Image: Rowben Lantion
The power couple looked every bit regal in their black outfits as Sonam kissed her main man
Sonam looked stunning in her white outfit with floral print as she held onto Anand. The smile on their face spoke volumes about their love
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Having his back
This video was from one of their vacations and Sonam and Anand were seen painting the town red with their mushy romance
Capturing moments
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
A stylish couple
Sonam looked stunning in her floor touching outfit which she had paired with a black coloured long overcoat while Anand wore a white shirt with jeans, jacket and overcoat
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
It’s all about love and creating memories for Sonam and Anand
Kiss of love
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam had treated her fans with a beautiful selfie from their lazy lamhe and it made us go aww
Being lazy together
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam shared a beautiful selfie with Anand from their Japan visit when they twinned in white
Selfie from vacation
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
This adorable pic had Sonam sitting on Anand’s lap as she held on to him and they were all smiles for the camera
Hugs make you smile
Image: Ashish Shah
Anand and Sonam announced their pregnancy this year. This beautiful pic had the mommy to be flaunting her baby bump, while Anand held her
Embracing parenthood
