Ranpreet Kaur

MAY 13, 2022

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja’s mushy pics

Holding on to each other

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

This pic had Anand and Sonam making for a stylish couple as they held on to each other while posing for the camera

Twinning in black

Image: Rowben Lantion

The power couple looked every bit regal in their black outfits as Sonam kissed her main man

Sonam looked stunning in her white outfit with floral print as she held onto Anand. The smile on their face spoke volumes about their love

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Having his back

This video was from one of their vacations and Sonam and Anand were seen painting the town red with their mushy romance

Capturing moments

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

A stylish couple

Sonam looked stunning in her floor touching outfit which she had paired with a black coloured long overcoat while Anand wore a white shirt with jeans, jacket and overcoat

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

It’s all about love and creating memories for Sonam and Anand

Kiss of love

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam had treated her fans with a beautiful selfie from their lazy lamhe and it made us go aww

Being lazy together

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam shared a beautiful selfie with Anand from their Japan visit when they twinned in white

Selfie from vacation

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

This adorable pic had Sonam sitting on Anand’s lap as she held on to him and they were all smiles for the camera

Hugs make you smile

Image: Ashish Shah

Anand and Sonam announced their pregnancy this year. This beautiful pic had the mommy to be flaunting her baby bump, while Anand held her

Embracing parenthood

