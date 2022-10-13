Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's
loved-up PICS
OCT 13, 2022
Photo: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
First photo together
Sonam Kapoor shared a photo, that was her and Anand Ahuja's first-ever click together when she became his girlfriend
Photo: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Mr & Mrs
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018. The actress wore a red lehenga, while he wore a golden sherwani
Photo: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Stylish couple
Sonam Kapoor donned a multi-coloured blazer with a knee-length dark yellow-hued skirt, while Anand Ahuja wore brown suit and matching pants
Photo: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Gettin' goofy together
Sonam Kapoor is seen smiling, with a green face pack on, while her husband Anand Ahuja adorably pouts for the camera
Photo: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor wore a beautiful high-neck, all-black kaftan, Anand Ahuja complemented her in a modest black shirt and black trousers
Twinning and winning
Photo: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Can't take their eyes off each other
Sonam Kapoor stunned in a pink dress, while Anand Ahuja wore a suit as they look lost in each other's eyes
Photo: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Kiss of love
The picture showed Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja sharing a kiss together
Photo: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Pregnancy announcement
Sonam Kapoor is seen resting her head on Anand Ahuja's lap as they made their pregnancy announcement in March
Photo: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Baby shower
For her baby shower, Sonam Kapoor wore a bubblegum pink gown, while Anand Ahuja sported an all-brown outfit
Photo: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Family of 3
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu are seen twinning in summery yellow outfits designed by fashion designer Anamika Khanna
