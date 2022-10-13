Heading 3

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's

loved-up PICS

Shefali Fernandes

OCT 13, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

First photo together

Sonam Kapoor shared a photo, that was her and Anand Ahuja's first-ever click together when she became his girlfriend

Photo: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Mr & Mrs

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018. The actress wore a red lehenga, while he wore a golden sherwani

Photo: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Stylish couple

Sonam Kapoor donned a multi-coloured blazer with a knee-length dark yellow-hued skirt, while Anand Ahuja wore brown suit and matching pants

Photo: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Gettin' goofy together

Sonam Kapoor is seen smiling, with a green face pack on, while her husband Anand Ahuja adorably pouts for the camera

Photo: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor wore a beautiful high-neck, all-black kaftan, Anand Ahuja complemented her in a modest black shirt and black trousers

Twinning and winning

Photo: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Can't take their eyes off each other

Sonam Kapoor stunned in a pink dress, while Anand Ahuja wore a suit as they look lost in each other's eyes

Photo: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Kiss of love

The picture showed Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja sharing a kiss together

Photo: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Pregnancy announcement

Sonam Kapoor is seen resting her head on Anand Ahuja's lap as they made their pregnancy announcement in March

Photo: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Baby shower

For her baby shower, Sonam Kapoor wore a bubblegum pink gown, while Anand Ahuja sported an all-brown outfit

Photo: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Family of 3

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu are seen twinning in summery yellow outfits designed by fashion designer Anamika Khanna

