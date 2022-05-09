Entertainment
Sampriti Dutta
MAY 09, 2022
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's style diaries
Pregnancy diaries
If there is any couple that has embraced pregnancy in an extremely fashionable way, it is Sonam and Anand. The two look like characters out of a Disney book
Talking about their pregnancy fashion, their first appearance after their announcement was at Anand’s store launch. The two slayed it with their sophisticated looks
Semi-formals
When in black, Sonam and Anand sure know how to turn heads. In this picture, the duo looks absolutely enchanting in their glam attires
Bewitching in Black
When Sonam and Anand announced their pregnancy in March, they took the internet in a storm. Their gorgeous pictures had left us in awe of them
Pregnancy Announcement
Confused about what to wear on your London trip with your boyfriend? Take cues from this gorgeous couple!
Winter fashion
No couple is complete without their goofiness and craziness. Sonam and Anand aren’t either, but they definitely know how to combine goofiness with style!
Goofballs
A love affair
Anand and Sonam know how to express their love for each other with their style. The duo’s fashion sense absolutely complements one another and makes them complete
Royalty
Sonam and Anand are the life of the party anywhere they go. The duo knows how to turn heads with their regal outfits and be the best-dressed at all times
Casuals
Find a person with whom you can rock your casuals just as much your can rock your party attires. Sonam and Anand have found their person, when will you?
Proposal Day
Sonam and Anand turned the heat up with their fashion game even on their proposal day. Sonam’s sweet floral outfit and Anand’s smart grey tee fit perfectly together
