Sampriti Dutta

MAY 09, 2022

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's style diaries

Pregnancy diaries

Sonam Kapoor Instagram

If there is any couple that has embraced pregnancy in an extremely fashionable way, it is Sonam and Anand. The two look like characters out of a Disney book

Talking about their pregnancy fashion, their first appearance after their announcement was at Anand’s store launch. The two slayed it with their sophisticated looks

Semi-formals

When in black, Sonam and Anand sure know how to turn heads. In this picture, the duo looks absolutely enchanting in their glam attires

Bewitching in Black

When Sonam and Anand announced their pregnancy in March, they took the internet in a storm. Their gorgeous pictures had left us in awe of them

Pregnancy Announcement

Confused about what to wear on your London trip with your boyfriend? Take cues from this gorgeous couple!

Winter fashion 

No couple is complete without their goofiness and craziness. Sonam and Anand aren’t either, but they definitely know how to combine goofiness with style!

Goofballs

A love affair

Anand and Sonam know how to express their love for each other with their style. The duo’s fashion sense absolutely complements one another and makes them complete

Royalty

Sonam and Anand are the life of the party anywhere they go. The duo knows how to turn heads with their regal outfits and be the best-dressed at all times

Casuals

Find a person with whom you can rock your casuals just as much your can rock your party attires. Sonam and Anand have found their person, when will you?

Proposal Day

Sonam and Anand turned the heat up with their fashion game even on their proposal day. Sonam’s sweet floral outfit and Anand’s smart grey tee fit perfectly together

