Heading 3

Sonam Kapoor dresses to impress in white

Akriti Anand

OCT 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

White anarkali

The actress opted for a white a colour chikankari Anarkali suit and tied her hair in a bun.

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Polka dots

Sonam wore a dress in white with black polka dots on it.

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

White love

Even at her wedding functions, Sonam wore a white lehenga which became very popular.

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Maternity fashion

The actress shared a series of pictures from her maternity photoshoot. She was seen wearing a white outfit.

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Pristine Dress

Sonam wore a white dress as she posed for the camera in a lift.

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Royal look

The actress looked no less than a royal in a white saree with a yellow printed blouse.

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

White lehenga

Sonam Kapoor looks royal in a white heavy-worked lehenga as she poses with her husband.

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

 Reading in white

The actress’ fondness for white is seen in most of her pictures. Here she is seen in a comfy white attire while reading a book.

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Saree look

Sonam shared a picture with her mother in which both look royal.

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

 Casuals in white

Sonam is spotted wearing a white knee-length dress as she posed for the camera.

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here