Heading 3
Sonam Kapoor dresses to impress in white
Akriti Anand
OCT 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
White anarkali
The actress opted for a white a colour chikankari Anarkali suit and tied her hair in a bun.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Polka dots
Sonam wore a dress in white with black polka dots on it.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
White love
Even at her wedding functions, Sonam wore a white lehenga which became very popular.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Maternity fashion
The actress shared a series of pictures from her maternity photoshoot. She was seen wearing a white outfit.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Pristine Dress
Sonam wore a white dress as she posed for the camera in a lift.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Royal look
The actress looked no less than a royal in a white saree with a yellow printed blouse.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
White lehenga
Sonam Kapoor looks royal in a white heavy-worked lehenga as she poses with her husband.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Reading in white
The actress’ fondness for white is seen in most of her pictures. Here she is seen in a comfy white attire while reading a book.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Saree look
Sonam shared a picture with her mother in which both look royal.
Click Here
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Casuals in white
Sonam is spotted wearing a white knee-length dress as she posed for the camera.