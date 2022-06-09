Heading 3
Sonam Kapoor’s maternity fashion
Prerna Verma
JUNE 09, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Instagram
Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump looking mesmerising in this ivory satin outfit
Goddess in ivory
Video: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam looks extremely stylish in athleisure that she layered with a white oversized tee. Perfect attire for the summer
Flaunting her baby bump
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam in this video flaunts her baby bump yet again as posed with hubby Anand Ahuja on her babymoon trip
Comfy casual attire
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Look at this ethnic outfit with a modern touch! Sonam looks absolutely stunning in this kaftan dress
Sheer kaftaan salwar kameez
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
One of the most comfortable attires for any woman during her pregnancy has to be a maxi dress. Sonam posed adorably with Anand in this attire
Pretty in a maxi dress
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
True Indian beauty
Sonam looks like a diva in this satin outfit and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam looks elegant in this white cotton top with puff sleeves as she poses with Rani Mukerji
Pristine in white
Sonam Kapoor looks sporty in this blue pantsuit. This was her first appearance post-pregnancy announcement
Sporty in a tracksuit
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Who says you cannot wear a swimsuit when you are pregnant? Look at Sonam nail this look like a boss
Stunner in black swimsuit
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor looks funky in this neon coloured shirt which is comfy and super stylish
Neon shirt
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Salman to Tiger Best physique in B-town