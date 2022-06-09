Heading 3

Sonam Kapoor’s maternity fashion

Prerna Verma

JUNE 09, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Instagram

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump looking mesmerising in this ivory satin outfit

Goddess in ivory

Video: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam looks extremely stylish in athleisure that she layered with a white oversized tee. Perfect attire for the summer

Flaunting her baby bump

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam in this video flaunts her baby bump yet again as posed with hubby Anand Ahuja on her babymoon trip

Comfy casual attire

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Look at this ethnic outfit with a modern touch! Sonam looks absolutely stunning in this kaftan dress

Sheer kaftaan salwar kameez

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

One of the most comfortable attires for any woman during her pregnancy has to be a maxi dress. Sonam posed adorably with Anand in this attire

Pretty in a maxi dress

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

True Indian beauty

Sonam looks like a diva in this satin outfit and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam looks elegant in this white cotton top with puff sleeves as she poses with Rani Mukerji

Pristine in white

Sonam Kapoor looks sporty in this blue pantsuit. This was her first appearance post-pregnancy announcement

Sporty in a tracksuit

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Who says you cannot wear a swimsuit when you are pregnant? Look at Sonam nail this look like a boss

Stunner in black swimsuit

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor looks funky in this neon coloured shirt which is comfy and super stylish

Neon shirt

