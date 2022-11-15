Heading 3

Sonam Kapoor's
airport fashion

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

Nov 15, 2022

FASHION

Source: Pinkvilla

Sonam Kapoor wore a red and black printed co-ord set from her husband Anand Ahuja's label, Bhane. She topped it off with a micro sling bag. 

Comfy co-ords

Source: Pinkvilla

Sonam Kapoor opted for a navy blue longline blazer and matching pants. She included a powder blue shirt along with it.

Boss lady

Source: Pinkvilla

Sonam Kapoor opted for a golden orange-colored maxi dress with rob style waist and multihued jacket

Pop of orange

Source: Pinkvilla

For her airport look, Sonam Kapoor wore a blue and white floral crop top with a plunging neckline. She paired it with a matching skirt.

The perfect coordinates

Source: Pinkvilla

Sonam Kapoor sported a casual look by donning black sweatpants, an oversized black coat, and a black tube top.

All black everything

Source: Pinkvilla

Sonam Kapoor stunned in a pastel blue off-the-shoulder, which featured prints on it.

Slaying airport fashion

Source: Pinkvilla

Sonam Kapoor wore a white avocado-printed outfit. She paired it with a long black jacket.

Uber-chic

Source: Pinkvilla

Sonam Kapoor stunned in a long white collared dress and she added a denim jacket to complete her outfit.

Cool jet-setter

Source: Pinkvilla

As always, Sonam Kapoor rocked her monochrome black shirt dress with a grey checkered jacket

Ultimate style queen

Source: Pinkvilla

Making a splash at the airport, Sonam Kapoor looked pretty in a white anarkali by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Ethnic vibes

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here