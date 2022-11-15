Sonam Kapoor's
airport fashion
Nov 15, 2022
Sonam Kapoor wore a red and black printed co-ord set from her husband Anand Ahuja's label, Bhane. She topped it off with a micro sling bag.
Sonam Kapoor opted for a navy blue longline blazer and matching pants. She included a powder blue shirt along with it.
Sonam Kapoor opted for a golden orange-colored maxi dress with rob style waist and multihued jacket
For her airport look, Sonam Kapoor wore a blue and white floral crop top with a plunging neckline. She paired it with a matching skirt.
Sonam Kapoor sported a casual look by donning black sweatpants, an oversized black coat, and a black tube top.
Sonam Kapoor stunned in a pastel blue off-the-shoulder, which featured prints on it.
Sonam Kapoor wore a white avocado-printed outfit. She paired it with a long black jacket.
Sonam Kapoor stunned in a long white collared dress and she added a denim jacket to complete her outfit.
As always, Sonam Kapoor rocked her monochrome black shirt dress with a grey checkered jacket
Making a splash at the airport, Sonam Kapoor looked pretty in a white anarkali by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
