Sonam Kapoor's
steal-worthy outfits

Anjali Sinha

AUGUST 16, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Mom-to-be Sonam made sure to give us fashion inspo even during her pregnancy and often dropped jaw-dropping looks

Maternity outfit

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

This satin co-ord set from Sonam’s wardrobe is worth stealing!

Party ready

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam donned this heavy embellished white Anarkali suit and accessorised it with jewelry and gajra

Pristine in white

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

If you love donning street style (maximalist version), then this ensemble is perfect for you

Street style

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Flower power

This floral lehenga is idle for a bridesmaid outfit and we are taking notes

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam donned a black full-sleeve top and looked classy and chic

Bewitching in black

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

She wore a white maxi dress which is appropriate for brunches and picnics

Brunch date look

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

She opted for a mint green pantsuit as she posed for a photo. The star nailed the boss babe look!

Boss babe

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

We are in love with this chic look from Sonam Kapoor’s wardrobe

Classy & chic

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

The Neerja actress gave a modern twist to the saree and donned a coverall of matching colour

Saree, not sorry

