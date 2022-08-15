Heading 3
Sonam Kapoor's
steal-worthy outfits
Anjali Sinha
AUGUST 16, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Mom-to-be Sonam made sure to give us fashion inspo even during her pregnancy and often dropped jaw-dropping looks
Maternity outfit
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
This satin co-ord set from Sonam’s wardrobe is worth stealing!
Party ready
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam donned this heavy embellished white Anarkali suit and accessorised it with jewelry and gajra
Pristine in white
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
If you love donning street style (maximalist version), then this ensemble is perfect for you
Street style
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Flower power
This floral lehenga is idle for a bridesmaid outfit and we are taking notes
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam donned a black full-sleeve top and looked classy and chic
Bewitching in black
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
She wore a white maxi dress which is appropriate for brunches and picnics
Brunch date look
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
She opted for a mint green pantsuit as she posed for a photo. The star nailed the boss babe look!
Boss babe
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
We are in love with this chic look from Sonam Kapoor’s wardrobe
Classy & chic
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The Neerja actress gave a modern twist to the saree and donned a coverall of matching colour
Saree, not sorry
