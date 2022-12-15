Heading 3
Sonam to Alia:
Sun-kissed pics of divas
Shefali Fernandes
DEC 15, 2022
entertainment
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt donned a pink coloured nightsuit as she clicked a sun-kissed photo
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma and her sun-kissed pictures are a match made in heaven. Here's proof!
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Dressed in a white lace skirt and top, Sara Ali Khan looked absolutely gorgeous
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor is a sight to behold as she looked gorgeous in a floral outfit
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Flaunting her new hair, Kareena Kapoor Khan posed for a sun-kissed picture
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani posed for a sun-kissed picture in a beige colour safari suit
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of her no-makeup and no-filter look
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday stunned in a tank top and mini skirt set as she posed for a sun-kissed photo
Ananya Panday
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif looked sunkissed and pretty in a stunning floral corset mini dress
Click Here
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor donned a co-ord set and happily posed for a sun-kissed picture