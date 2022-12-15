Heading 3

Sonam to Alia:
 Sun-kissed pics of divas

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 15, 2022

entertainment

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt donned a pink coloured nightsuit as she clicked a sun-kissed photo

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and her sun-kissed pictures are a match made in heaven. Here's proof!

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

Dressed in a white lace skirt and top, Sara Ali Khan looked absolutely gorgeous

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

 Janhvi Kapoor is a sight to behold as she looked gorgeous in a floral outfit

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Flaunting her new hair, Kareena Kapoor Khan posed for a sun-kissed picture

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

 Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani posed for a sun-kissed picture in a beige colour safari suit

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse of her no-makeup and no-filter look

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday stunned in a tank top and mini skirt set as she posed for a sun-kissed photo

Ananya Panday

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked sunkissed and pretty in a stunning floral corset mini dress

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor donned a co-ord set and happily posed for a sun-kissed picture

