Song Jong Ki K-dramas and movies you can’t miss
Captain Yoo Shi Jin, a skilled soldier, navigates love and duty in a war-torn country, offering intense action and romance amid life-threatening situations.
Image: KBS2
Descendants of the Sun
Kang Ma Ru seeks revenge while facing love and betrayal, depicting a tale of innocence lost and redemption sought in a gripping melodrama.
Image: KBS2
The Innocent Man
Eun Seom challenges destiny in a mythical world, unraveling secrets and forging alliances in an epic saga of power, love, and survival.
Image: tvN
Arthdal Chronicles
Goo Yong Ha navigates intrigue and friendship in a historical setting, blending humor and romance in a tale of youth and rebellion.
Sungkyunkwan Scandal
Image: KBS2
Chul Soo, a feral boy, learns love and humanity in a touching story of friendship and sacrifice transcending boundaries in this poignant cinematic masterpiece.
A Werewolf Boy
Image: CJ Entertainment
Yi Do confronts political intrigue and intellectual awakening amidst the creation of Hangul, Korea's alphabet, in a historical drama brimming with suspense and enlightenment.
Tree with Deep Roots
Image: SBS
Little Women
Image: tvN
Park Ju Hyung explores life and love in this modern adaptation of the classic tale, weaving together heartwarming moments and timeless themes of sisterhood and resilience.
Ji Woong and his neighbor navigate love and finances in a quirky romantic comedy, blending humor and heart in a story of unexpected connections and personal growth.
Penny Pinching Romance
Image: iHQ
Vincenzo Cassano, a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer, seeks justice with style and wit, offering dark humor and thrilling action in a tale of vengeance and redemption.
Vincenzo
Image: tvN
A bankteller discovers his life entangled with a secret agent, embarking on a comedic adventure filled with espionage, bromance, and unexpected twists.
Man to Man
Image: JTBC