Songs BTS Fans Need to Replay
Ipshita Chakraborty
ENTERTAINMENT
A hidden track, only available on the physical edition of the album. The legend goes: this song finds you when you need it the most.
Sea (Love Yourself: Her)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Straight from a young BTS's second mini-album, this masterpiece creatively explores love through coffee flavours: from sweet to bitter.
Coffee (O!RUL8,2)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Pied Piper (Love Yourself: Her)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
A melodic reminder to listeners to listen to their hearts and a strong critique of the modern consumerist hustle culture.
Paradise (Love Yourself: Tear)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Would your favorite artist write a song about Pluto because he was upset that we kicked it out of the solar system? BTS did.
134340 (Love Yourself: Tear)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS sings about the numerous tunnels they had to walk to see the light of stardom in this mellow track with introspective lyrics.
Path (2 Cool for 4 Skool)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
With the vocal powerhouses Jimin, V, Jin, and Jungkook backing RM, Suga, and J-Hope's verses, the band doesn't play when it comes to their Japanese songs.
Don’t Leave Me (Face Yourself)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
With Fly To My Room, BTS reflects on the feelings of isolation during the pandemic.
Fly To My Room (BE)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Hold Me Tight delves into the desperation of clinging to a fading relationship.
Hold Me Tight (The Most Beautiful Moment in Life)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
This old BTS song is a jazz-centric masterpiece with an airy melody, light percussion, and piano, creating a melancholy mood akin to the grayness and gloom of a rainy day.
Rain (Dark & Wild)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC