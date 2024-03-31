Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

March 31, 2024

Songs dedicated to brother-sister bond


A classic song showing love between a brother and sister, sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar in the movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna

Phoolon Ka Taron Ka- Hare Rama Hare Krishna

A heartfelt melody celebrating sibling love, sung by Sonu Nigam, Shaan, and Shankar Mahadevan in Heyy Babyy

Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re- Heyy Babyy

A moving song by Arijit Singh in the movie Raksha Bandhan, expressing the strong bond between brothers and sisters

Dhaagon Se Baandhaa- Raksha Bandhan

An upbeat song adding energy to weddings, featuring Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and many more in Hum Saath Saath Hain

Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiyya- Hum Saath Saath Hain

A cheerful song by Himesh Reshamiya in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, bringing back memories of carefree childhood with siblings

 Bachpan Kahan- Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

An emotional song by Sonu Nigam in Agneepath, capturing the heartfelt bond of siblings

Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin- Agneepath

A soulful song talking about a deep bond between friends, resonating with Arijit Singh's heartfelt voice in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Tera Yaar Hoon Main- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

A joyous celebration of sibling love during a brother's wedding, sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu in Kya Kehnaa

Pyaara Bhaiya Mera- Kya Kehnaa

A classic song from Chhoti Bahen expressing the sister's affection, sung by Lata Mangeshkar, and a top choice during Raksha Bandhan

 Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana- Chhoti Bahen

Yeh Rakhi Bandhan Hai Aisa- Beimaan

This heartwarming song from Beimaan sung by Lata Mangeshkar celebrates the special bond between siblings

