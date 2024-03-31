Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
March 31, 2024
Songs dedicated to brother-sister bond
A classic song showing love between a brother and sister, sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar in the movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna
Phoolon Ka Taron Ka- Hare Rama Hare Krishna
Image source- IMDb
A heartfelt melody celebrating sibling love, sung by Sonu Nigam, Shaan, and Shankar Mahadevan in Heyy Babyy
Image source- IMDb
Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re- Heyy Babyy
A moving song by Arijit Singh in the movie Raksha Bandhan, expressing the strong bond between brothers and sisters
Image source- IMDb
Dhaagon Se Baandhaa- Raksha Bandhan
An upbeat song adding energy to weddings, featuring Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and many more in Hum Saath Saath Hain
Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiyya- Hum Saath Saath Hain
Image source- IMDb
A cheerful song by Himesh Reshamiya in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, bringing back memories of carefree childhood with siblings
Bachpan Kahan- Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Image source- IMDb
An emotional song by Sonu Nigam in Agneepath, capturing the heartfelt bond of siblings
Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin- Agneepath
Image source- IMDb
A soulful song talking about a deep bond between friends, resonating with Arijit Singh's heartfelt voice in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Tera Yaar Hoon Main- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Image source- IMDb
A joyous celebration of sibling love during a brother's wedding, sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu in Kya Kehnaa
Pyaara Bhaiya Mera- Kya Kehnaa
Image source- IMDb
A classic song from Chhoti Bahen expressing the sister's affection, sung by Lata Mangeshkar, and a top choice during Raksha Bandhan
Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana- Chhoti Bahen
Image source- IMDb
Yeh Rakhi Bandhan Hai Aisa- Beimaan
Image source- IMDb
This heartwarming song from Beimaan sung by Lata Mangeshkar celebrates the special bond between siblings
