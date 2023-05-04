MAY 04, 2023
Songs for a perfect sangeet
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
With its lively beats and ideal mix of playfulness, this song undoubtedly deserves a top spot on your list of sangeet songs
Bole Chudiyan
Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
If you're looking for a song to dance with your partner on your sangeet, Sweety Tera Drama is just perfect
Sweety Tera Drama
Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram
This song is perfect for showing off your flawless thumkas with your family on your sangeet
London Thumakda
Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Get ready to groove with your family to this upbeat Bhangra number by Sukhbir and Diljit Dosanjh - an ideal choice for a group performance at your sangeet
Sauda Khara Khara
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
This is the perfect song to sing to your better half as you rock the stage with your family by your side on your special night
Dil Chori
Image- Natasa Stankovic’s Instagram
This fully filmy song is loaded with lively tunes and catchy dance moves, making it a great source of inspiration for a killer performance
Morni Banke
Image- Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram
As soon as this song starts playing, people will be leaving their snacks behind and rushing to the dance floor to groove with the entire family
Nachde Ne Saare
Image- Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram
Line up with your squad and don’t forget to do the hook step
Bijlee Bijlee
Image- Alanna Panday’s Instagram
This is another fantastic track to add to the list of sangeet songs for the bride's side
Radha
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Param Sundari is the ultimate sangeet song with its catchy beats and full-on filmy vibe
Param Sundari
