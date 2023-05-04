Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Entertainment

MAY 04, 2023

Songs for a perfect sangeet 

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

With its lively beats and ideal mix of playfulness, this song undoubtedly deserves a top spot on your list of sangeet songs

Bole Chudiyan

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

If you're looking for a song to dance with your partner on your sangeet, Sweety Tera Drama is just perfect

Sweety Tera Drama

Image- Mira Kapoor’s Instagram

This song is perfect for showing off your flawless thumkas with your family on your sangeet

London Thumakda

Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Get ready to groove with your family to this upbeat Bhangra number by Sukhbir and Diljit Dosanjh - an ideal choice for a group performance at your sangeet

Sauda Khara Khara

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

This is the perfect song to sing to your better half as you rock the stage with your family by your side on your special night

Dil Chori

Image- Natasa Stankovic’s Instagram

This fully filmy song is loaded with lively tunes and catchy dance moves, making it a great source of inspiration for a killer performance

Morni Banke

Image- Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram

As soon as this song starts playing, people will be leaving their snacks behind and rushing to the dance floor to groove with the entire family

Nachde Ne Saare

Image- Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram

Line up with your squad and don’t forget to do the hook step

Bijlee Bijlee

Image- Alanna Panday’s Instagram

This is another fantastic track to add to the list of sangeet songs for the bride's side

Radha

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Param Sundari is the ultimate sangeet song with its catchy beats and full-on filmy vibe

Param Sundari

