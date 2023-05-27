mAY 27, 2023
Songs for bridal entry
Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Anushka Sharma used it for her bridal entry and then there's no looking back
Din Shagna Da
Image : Dia Mirza’s Instagram
The electrifying tune with blissful beats and amazing tune caught attention and can be ideal for bridal entry
Liggi
Image- Pexels
Christina Perri's song creates a dreamy atmosphere. A slow track like this is perfect for a white wedding entry
A Thousand Years
Image- Pexels
A perfect way to express your feelings, the lyrics are apt and a perfect modern soothing song for the entry
Kabira encore
Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
The slow beats with beautiful melody and the soothing voice accompanied with the soulful beats of flute is a perfect song for an entry
Jashn-E-Bahara Instrumental
Raabta
The song from the movie Agent Vinod expresses love. The beautiful song tugs your heartstrings
Image : Unsplash
Image- Pexels
Inspired from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, a nice groovy track to make an entry with your bridesmaids
Sooraj Ki Baahon mein
Image- Pexels
The Viral reels on Instagram sometimes shell out amazing song ‘spiration’ aka inspiration. It is a perfect blend of emotions and music for a grand entry
Lagan Lagi Re
Image- Pexels
The song expresses feeling and emotions going through a bride’s heart. The tune comprises all aspects and can be used for a nice simple entry
Chaap Tilak
Image : Unsplash
The female version of the song blew the internet and has been used for entry during sangeet or wedding. It adds a soulful touch to your dreamy entry
Sajna Tere Liye Sajna
