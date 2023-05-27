Heading 3

mAY 27, 2023

Songs for bridal entry

Image : Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Anushka Sharma used it for her bridal entry and then there's no looking back

Din Shagna Da

Image : Dia Mirza’s Instagram

The electrifying tune with blissful beats and amazing tune caught attention and can be ideal for bridal entry

Liggi

Image- Pexels

Christina Perri's song creates a dreamy atmosphere. A slow track like this is perfect for a white wedding entry

A Thousand Years

Image- Pexels

A perfect way to express your feelings, the lyrics are apt and a perfect modern soothing song for the entry

Kabira encore

Image : Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

The slow beats with beautiful melody and the soothing voice accompanied with the soulful beats of flute is a perfect song for an entry

Jashn-E-Bahara Instrumental

Raabta

The song from the movie Agent Vinod expresses love. The beautiful song tugs your heartstrings

Image : Unsplash

Image- Pexels

Inspired from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, a nice groovy track to make an entry with your bridesmaids

Sooraj Ki Baahon mein

Image- Pexels

The Viral reels on Instagram sometimes shell out amazing song ‘spiration’ aka inspiration. It is a perfect blend of emotions and music for a grand entry

Lagan Lagi Re

Image- Pexels

The song expresses feeling and emotions going through a bride’s heart. The tune comprises all aspects and can be used for a nice simple entry

Chaap Tilak

Image : Unsplash

The female version of the song blew the internet and has been used for entry during sangeet or wedding. It adds a soulful touch to your dreamy entry

Sajna Tere Liye Sajna

