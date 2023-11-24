Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

November 24, 2023

Songs For Wedding Entrance 

This enchanting ballad is a timeless choice, with its romantic lyrics and soft melody making it a perfect backdrop for a heartwarming entrance

A Thousand Years, Christina Perri

 Images: Instagram- twilight

A soulful and enchanting melody sets the perfect romantic tone for a wedding entrance, capturing the essence of love and the joy of finding one another

Video Source: YouTube

Until I Found You, Stephen Sanchez

Elvis's classic love song is a sentimental favorite for many couples, setting a romantic and nostalgic mood

Can't Help Falling in Love, Elvis Presley

 Images: IMDb 

A melodic ode to love and commitment transforms a wedding entrance into a moment of pure romance, echoing the perfection found in the union of two hearts

Perfect, Ed Sheeran

 Images: IMDb 

A soul-stirring Punjabi song paints a perfect soundtrack for a wedding entrance, evoking timeless emotions and weaving a tale of love as beautiful as the melody itself

Din Shagna Da, Jasleen Royal 

Video Source: Instagram- anushkasharma 

A harmonious blend of their voices creates a dreamy atmosphere for a wedding entrance, capturing the essence of romantic love and shared moments that last a lifetime

Lover (remix), Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes 

 Images: Instagram- taylorswift

A tender and heartfelt ballad paints a poetic backdrop for a wedding entrance, encapsulating the profound emotion and enduring commitment shared by the couple 

This Love, Taylor Swift

 Images: IMDb 

A soulful and enchanting melody transforms a wedding entrance into a poetic journey, resonating with the timeless allure of love as the couple embarks on their shared path of togetherness

Raanjha, Jasleen Royal

Video Source: Instagram- kiaraaliaadvani

All of Me, John Legend

 Images: Pexels 

John Legend's heartfelt song captures the depth of love and commitment, making it a popular choice for couples who want to express their affection during their entrance

Bruno Mars's upbeat and catchy tune is perfect for a fun and lively entrance, setting the stage for an exciting celebration

Marry You, Bruno Mars

 Images: Pexels 

