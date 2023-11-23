Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

entertainment 

November 23, 2023

Songs that makes your day better

his energetic and uplifting song has a joyful vibe that can instantly lift your spirits. The infectious enthusiasm of the track, makes it a perfect pick-me-up

Jiya Re

Image Source: IMDb 

The playful and catchy beats of this song, combined with the chemistry create a fun and carefree atmosphere. It's the kind of song that can make you forget your worries and just enjoy the moment

Image Source: IMDb 

 Chor Bazaari

This high-energy Punjabi track is synonymous with celebration and joy. The dynamic dance moves in the movie make it a visual treat, and the lively music ensures a boost of energy for the listener

Mauja Hi Mauja

Image Source: IMDb 

This soulful track strikes a balance between romance and optimism. The emotional depth of the song, can evoke a sense of warmth and happiness

 Dildaara

Image Source: IMDb 

Ayushmann Khurrana's soothing voice coupled with the melodic arrangement makes "Mera Mann" a calming and feel-good song. It's the kind of tune that can put a smile on your face 

Mera Mann

Image Source: IMDb 

The beautiful lyrics in this song evoke a sense of freedom and happiness. It's a song that encourages you to embrace life with open arms and savor every moment

 Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein

Image Source: IMDb 

This soulful and romantic track has a soothing effect on the listener. With its emotional depth, it can provide a comforting and positive experience

Naina Da Kya Kasoor

Image Source: IMDb 

Shah Rukh Khan's charm coupled with the timeless melody of this song creates a nostalgic and heartwarming atmosphere. It's a classic track that can bring back fond memories and uplift your mood

Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaon

Image Source: IMDb 

Sooraj Dooba Hai

Image Source: IMDb 

With its peppy beats and catchy rhythm, this song is a perfect mood-booster

This party anthem is all about letting loose and having a good time. The energetic beats make it a perfect choice when you want to inject some fun into your day

 Let's Nacho

Image Source: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here