PUJYA DOSS

june 18, 2024

Entertainment

Songs that Started K-pop Trends

This smooth and romantic song featured a sensual and graceful choreography that highlighted the members' individual charms.

Image: YG Entertainment

Love Scenario by iKon

The playful dance routine perfectly matched the song's vibe, inspiring countless TikTok users to join in on the fun.

Image: YG Entertainment

Ice Cream - BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

ITZY's energetic choreography encouraged users to show off their confidence, making it a favorite among TikTok dancers.

Image: JYP Entertainment

Wannabe - ITZY

BLACKPINK's powerful moves and iconic gestures became a go-to dance challenge for TikTok creators worldwide.

How You Like That - BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

BTS's participation in the remix led to a viral dance trend on TikTok, showcasing the platform's influence on K-pop-related challenges.

Savage Love - Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

The catchy chorus choreography captured TikTok users' attention, resulting in widespread dance covers and recreations.

Lovesick Girls - BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment

NCT's intricate footwork and sharp movements in "Kick Back" made it a hit among TikTok's dance-focused community.

Kick Back - NCT

Image: SM Entertainment

BTS's smooth choreography for Butter became an instant TikTok sensation, with fans eager to emulate the group's moves

Butter - BTS 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

TWICE's refreshing choreography matched the song's tropical vibe, encouraging users to dance along and share their own renditions.

Alcohol-Free - TWICE 

Image: JYP Entertainment

aespa's futuristic moves in "Next Level" captivated TikTok audiences, with users embracing the challenge of replicating their unique choreography.

Next Level - aespa 

Image: SM Entertainment

