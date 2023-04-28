APRIL 28, 2023
Songs to add to your gym playlist
You can perform any workout to the Punjabi-influenced Bollywood song "Kaala Chashma" due to its versatility
Kala Chashma
By simply listening to this song, you can motivate yourself to finish that one repetition or set
Zinda
This song can surprise you with its instant motivation and push you to go for a run without any delay
Ziddi Dil
"Kamli" has an upbeat rhythm that creates a positive vibe and inspires you to get up and groove
Kamli
Both the lyrics and music of this song are ideal for an intense workout session
Sadda Haq
For a break or an endurance-training session, such as running, cycling, stair climbing, rope jumping, or bodyweight training, this song is the ideal choice
Manali Trance
Perform bodyweight workouts while listening to it
Let’s Nacho
By replicating Kareena and Shahid's movements with equal enthusiasm, you can effectively burn calories
Mauja Hi Mauja
This song is suitable for listening to while running or power walking
Tamma Tamma Again
While exercising, listen to this song and experience a sense of warrior-like empowerment
Malhari
