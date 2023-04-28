Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Entertainment

APRIL 28, 2023

Songs to add to your gym playlist

You can perform any workout to the Punjabi-influenced Bollywood song "Kaala Chashma" due to its versatility

Kala Chashma

By simply listening to this song, you can motivate yourself to finish that one repetition or set

Zinda

This song can surprise you with its instant motivation and push you to go for a run without any delay

Ziddi Dil

"Kamli" has an upbeat rhythm that creates a positive vibe and inspires you to get up and groove

Kamli

Both the lyrics and music of this song are ideal for an intense workout session

Sadda Haq

For a break or an endurance-training session, such as running, cycling, stair climbing, rope jumping, or bodyweight training, this song is the ideal choice

Manali Trance

Perform bodyweight workouts while listening to it

Let’s Nacho

By replicating Kareena and Shahid's movements with equal enthusiasm, you can effectively burn calories

Mauja Hi Mauja

This song is suitable for listening to while running or power walking 

Tamma Tamma Again

While exercising, listen to this song and experience a sense of warrior-like empowerment

Malhari

