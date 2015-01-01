Songs written and produced by Jonghyun

Although Jonghyun didn't compose the song, he and fellow group member Minho co-wrote its beautiful lyrics, reminiscent of Romeo and Juliet's romance
The title track of Jonghyun's album Story Op 1 intimately connects with fans, reflecting his personal thoughts. Jonghyun's journal-like lyrics offer profound insight into his emotions
Image Credits-SM Entertainment
End of a Day- Jonghyun
While this song may feel somber to some, its lyrics offer a timely reminder to simply breathe. In moments of overwhelmed or dwindling motivation, it encourages us to pause and embrace the present by taking a breath
Image Credits-YG Entertainment
Breathe- Lee Hi
Jonghyun and Minho reunited to pen the lyrics for Obsession, a song loved by fans for its dark tone. The track delves into the theme of a man consumed by sorrow and haunted by regrets over lost love, depicting the agony of obsession
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
Obsession – SHINee
This is the title track of Jonghyun's album, Story Op. 2. Jonghyun revealed that he composed this song with Taeyeon specifically in mind
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
Lonely feat. Taeyeon
IU and Jonghyun, close friends bonded by their love for music, shared a special connection. When Jonghyun sent IU a song he wrote in a day, she immediately adored it
Image Credits- EDAM Entertainment
A Gloomy Clock- IU
Part of Taemin's solo album Press It, this song holds special significance as Jonghyun's first full composition and writing effort for his close friend and SHINee member. The duo have a strong bond, with Jonghyun often mentioning their close connection
Already- Taemin
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
Featured on Jonghyun’s debut EP album, Base, this song marked a significant milestone in his career. Through this album, Jonghyun showcased his true talents as both a singer and songwriter, allowing his authentic self to shine
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
Déjà-Boo feat. Zion.T
Jonghyun wrote this track for EXO's album Exodus, blending harmonies and raps in a 90s groove. The song explores forbidden love, urging secrecy about their affair
Playboy- EXO
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
Jonghyun wrote and produced this song during his appearance on Mnet’s Monthly Live Connection in 2015. His candid discussion about his childhood and the emotions he displayed left fans feeling sympathetic towards the idol