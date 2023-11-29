Heading 3
November 29, 2023
Sonu Nigam & Shreya Ghosal: Bollywood Duets
In this romantic duet, Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal blend their magical voices beautifully, expressing the emotions of love in a charming and soulful way
Piya Bole from Parineeta
Images: IMDb
Creating a perfect harmony, the dynamic duo Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal created this peppy track by adding a touch of fun to the movie's soundtrack
Images: IMDb
Main Hoon Na from Main Hoon Na
Sonu Nigam's soothing vocals, paired with Shreya Ghosal's melodious voice, weave a dreamy atmosphere in this romantic ballad, making it a timeless favorite among Bollywood music lovers
Main Agar Kahoon from Om Shanti Om
Images: IMDb
Collaborating for a beautiful song, Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal added a touch of love and heartbreak in this soul-stirring duet
Soniyo from Raaz 2
Images: IMDb
In this song Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal reflect on the significance of every heartfelt moment in a heartfelt way
Pal Pal Har Pal from Lage Raho Munna Bhai
Images: IMDb
Bringing their unique charm, Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal playfully flirt in this duet, adding a dash of romance to the action-packed movie Dabangg
Chori Kiya Re Jiya from Dabangg
Images: IMDb
The famous duet Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal express the pain and longing of separation in this emotional track
Tere Bin from Wazir
Images: IMDb
Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal with this peppy song make it a lively addition to the movie's soundtrack
Dil Dooba from Khakee
Images: IMDb
Hans Mat Pagli from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
Images: IMDb
Coming together in this light-hearted and joyful duet, Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal perfectly capture the emotions of love and happiness
In this fun and catchy song, Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal adds a beautiful touch, making it a memorable part of the film's music
Zoobi Doobi from 3 Idiots
Images: IMDb
