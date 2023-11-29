Heading 3

November 29, 2023

Sonu Nigam & Shreya Ghosal: Bollywood Duets

In this romantic duet, Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal blend their magical voices beautifully, expressing the emotions of love in a charming and soulful way

Piya Bole from Parineeta

Creating a perfect harmony, the dynamic duo Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal created this peppy track by adding a touch of fun to the movie's soundtrack

Main Hoon Na from Main Hoon Na

Sonu Nigam's soothing vocals, paired with Shreya Ghosal's melodious voice, weave a dreamy atmosphere in this romantic ballad, making it a timeless favorite among Bollywood music lovers

Main Agar Kahoon from Om Shanti Om

Collaborating for a beautiful song, Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal added a touch of love and heartbreak in this soul-stirring duet

 Soniyo from Raaz 2

In this song Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal reflect on the significance of every heartfelt moment in a heartfelt way

Pal Pal Har Pal from Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Bringing their unique charm, Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal playfully flirt in this duet, adding a dash of romance to the action-packed movie Dabangg

Chori Kiya Re Jiya from Dabangg 

The famous duet Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal express the pain and longing of separation in this emotional track

Tere Bin from Wazir

Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal with this peppy song make it a lively addition to the movie's soundtrack

Dil Dooba from Khakee

Hans Mat Pagli from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Coming together in this light-hearted and joyful duet, Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal perfectly capture the emotions of love and happiness

In this fun and catchy song, Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal adds a beautiful touch, making it a memorable part of the film's music

Zoobi Doobi from 3 Idiots

