Soul swapping K-dramas

A successful and free-spirited chef experiences a twist of fate when he suddenly awakens to find himself in the body of Queen Cheorin during the Joseon period
A wealthy CEO falls for a down-to-earth stuntwoman, navigating multiple emotions and challenges as they swap bodies
Image Credits- SBS
Secret Garden
Ha Jin goes back 1000 years into the past, landing in the Goryeo Dynasty as Hae Soo, a young girl. Trapped in someone else's body, Ha Jin becomes embroiled in a power struggle against ruthless contenders aiming for the throne
Image Credits- SBS
Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo
A grieving woman travels back in time and inhabits a high school student's body after her boyfriend's death. She encounters a student who eerily resembles her late boyfriend
Image Credits- Netflix
A Time Called You
One of Korea's top detectives finds himself possessed by the soul of a con artist. As an unlikely partnership forms, he falls in love with a rookie reporter
Image Credits- MBC
Two Cops
After working himself to death, Kim Young Soo gets a second chance at life when he gets into the body of Lee Hae Joon, a charming and flawless individual
Image Credits- SBS
Come Back Mister
Following separate untimely deaths, Cha Min and Go Se-yeon awaken to find themselves reincarnated in unfamiliar bodies, facing a bewildering new reality
Abyss
Image credits- tvN
Lembrary, a deity, wakes up in the body of singer Woo Yeon Woo, tasked with navigating life as a K-Pop idol after an incident during a broadcast sends Woo Yeon Woo's group to stardom
Image Credits- tvN
The Heavenly idol
This romantic comedy-drama follows angst-ridden 18-year-old Kang Kyung-joon, who becomes trapped in the body of 30-year-old pediatrician Seo Yoon-jae
Big
Image Credits- KBS2
A powerful sorceress inhabiting a blind woman's body encounters a man from a prestigious family seeking her help to alter his fate