april 07, 2024

Soul swapping K-dramas

Pratyusha Dash

Image Credits- tvN

Mr. Queen

A successful and free-spirited chef experiences a twist of fate when he suddenly awakens to find himself in the body of Queen Cheorin during the Joseon period

A wealthy CEO falls for a down-to-earth stuntwoman, navigating multiple emotions and challenges as they swap bodies

Image Credits- SBS

Secret Garden

Ha Jin goes back 1000 years into the past, landing in the Goryeo Dynasty as Hae Soo, a young girl. Trapped in someone else's body, Ha Jin becomes embroiled in a power struggle against ruthless contenders aiming for the throne

Image Credits- SBS

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

A grieving woman travels back in time and inhabits a high school student's body after her boyfriend's death. She encounters a student who eerily resembles her late boyfriend

Image Credits- Netflix

A Time Called You

One of Korea's top detectives finds himself possessed by the soul of a con artist. As an unlikely partnership forms, he falls in love with a rookie reporter

Image Credits- MBC

Two Cops

After working himself to death, Kim Young Soo gets a second chance at life when he gets into the body of Lee Hae Joon, a charming and flawless individual

Image Credits- SBS 

Come Back Mister

Following separate untimely deaths, Cha Min and Go Se-yeon awaken to find themselves reincarnated in unfamiliar bodies, facing a bewildering new reality

Abyss

Image credits- tvN

Lembrary, a deity, wakes up in the body of singer Woo Yeon Woo, tasked with navigating life as a K-Pop idol after an incident during a broadcast sends Woo Yeon Woo's group to stardom

Image Credits- tvN

The Heavenly idol

This romantic comedy-drama follows angst-ridden 18-year-old Kang Kyung-joon, who becomes trapped in the body of 30-year-old pediatrician Seo Yoon-jae

Big

Image Credits- KBS2

A powerful sorceress inhabiting a blind woman's body encounters a man from a prestigious family seeking her help to alter his fate

Alchemy of Souls

Image Credits-tvN

