This song was featured in the hit drama ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’, this emotional ballad showcases Lee Hi's powerful vocals

My Love by Lee Hi

Source: SBS

From the popular drama ‘Goblin’, this haunting duet captures the longing and heartache of the characters

Stay With Me by Chanyeol and Punch

Source: tvN 

Soulful and romantic song perfectly captures the emotions of falling in love Featured in the drama ‘Goblin’

Beautiful by Crush

Source: tvN

Featured in the drama ‘Goblin’, this heart-wrenching ballad highlights Ailee's powerful vocals and the raw emotions of the characters

I Will Go To You Like The First Snow by Ailee

Source: tvN

This track portrays the pain of love love in ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ via its soulful and melancholic tune

The Wind Blows by Lee So Ra

Source: SBS

This song was featured in K-drama ‘Hospital Playlist’, the upbeat and catchy song perfectly captures the fun and camaraderie of the show's main characters

Aloha by Jo Jung Suk

Source: tvN

This romantic ballad highlights Taeyeon's sweet and emotional vocals in ‘Hotel del Luna’

All About You by Taeyeon

Source: tvN

In the drama ‘Itaewon Class’, the track captures the determination and strength of the main character

Start Over by Gaho

Source: JTBC

This K-drama was featured in ‘My Love From The Star’,  Lyn's soaring vocals and the romantic tension between the main characters is reflected in the song

My Destiny by Lyn

Source: SBS

In the drama ‘It's Okay To Not Be Okay’, the haunting and ethereal themes of the song capture the complex emotions of the characters and the dark themes of the show

Breath by Sam Kim

Source: tvN

