This song was featured in the hit drama ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’, this emotional ballad showcases Lee Hi's powerful vocals
My Love by Lee Hi
Source: SBS
From the popular drama ‘Goblin’, this haunting duet captures the longing and heartache of the characters
Stay With Me by Chanyeol and Punch
Source: tvN
Soulful and romantic song perfectly captures the emotions of falling in love Featured in the drama ‘Goblin’
Beautiful by Crush
Source: tvN
Featured in the drama ‘Goblin’, this heart-wrenching ballad highlights Ailee's powerful vocals and the raw emotions of the characters
I Will Go To You Like The First Snow by Ailee
Source: tvN
This track portrays the pain of love love in ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ via its soulful and melancholic tune
The Wind Blows by Lee So Ra
Source: SBS
This song was featured in K-drama ‘Hospital Playlist’, the upbeat and catchy song perfectly captures the fun and camaraderie of the show's main characters
Aloha by Jo Jung Suk
Source: tvN
This romantic ballad highlights Taeyeon's sweet and emotional vocals in ‘Hotel del Luna’
All About You by Taeyeon
Source: tvN
In the drama ‘Itaewon Class’, the track captures the determination and strength of the main character
Start Over by Gaho
Source: JTBC
This K-drama was featured in ‘My Love From The Star’, Lyn's soaring vocals and the romantic tension between the main characters is reflected in the song
My Destiny by Lyn
Source: SBS
In the drama ‘It's Okay To Not Be Okay’, the haunting and ethereal themes of the song capture the complex emotions of the characters and the dark themes of the show
Breath by Sam Kim
Source: tvN