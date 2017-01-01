Heading 3

South actors acing 'No-Shave November'

prachi malhotra

Nov 04, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Simbu Instagram

Silambasaran TR impressed fans with this latest avatar in long hair and a beard. His salt-and-pepper look for the forthcoming drama Pathu Thala is something he has never tried before.

Simbu

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Allu Arjun sported a beard as Pushpa Raj in his last release, Pushpa: The Rise. Now, he is all set to rule the silver screens yet again with the highly-awaited sequel, Pushpa: The Rule.

Allu Arjun

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan's avatar as revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR was much appreciated by fans. He was seen in a beard in the period action drama.

Ram Charan

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem was also seen with a beard in RRR. The actor has been rocking a beard for years now.

Jr NTR

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

South hunk Dulquer Salmaan has also been swooning fans with his beard look for years

Dulquer Salmaan

Image: Dhanush Instagram

Post leaving all impressed with his clean-shaven look, Dhanush has now amazed fans as he looks charming in a beard.

Dhanush

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Ever since becoming a heartthrob with his 2017 release Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda has been making heads turn with his beard avatar.

Vijay Deverakonda

Image: Yash

Yash is best known for his Rocky Bhai avatar in the KGF movies. His look in it includes a beard and long hair, which is loved by movie buffs.

Yash

Image: R Madhavan Instagram

Sometime back the couple also shared a few pictures and videos from Japan. Ram Charan visited Japan with Upasana and RRR team.

R Madhavan

Image: Twitter

Ajith Kumar's look for his next drama Thunivu includes a white beard and white hair, and the movie buffs are smitten with his avatar.

Ajith Kumar

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Trisha's sarees for PS1 promotions

Click Here