Image: Simbu Instagram
Silambasaran TR impressed fans with this latest avatar in long hair and a beard. His salt-and-pepper look for the forthcoming drama Pathu Thala is something he has never tried before.
Simbu
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun sported a beard as Pushpa Raj in his last release, Pushpa: The Rise. Now, he is all set to rule the silver screens yet again with the highly-awaited sequel, Pushpa: The Rule.
Allu Arjun
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan's avatar as revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR was much appreciated by fans. He was seen in a beard in the period action drama.
Ram Charan
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem was also seen with a beard in RRR. The actor has been rocking a beard for years now.
Jr NTR
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
South hunk Dulquer Salmaan has also been swooning fans with his beard look for years
Dulquer Salmaan
Image: Dhanush Instagram
Post leaving all impressed with his clean-shaven look, Dhanush has now amazed fans as he looks charming in a beard.
Dhanush
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Ever since becoming a heartthrob with his 2017 release Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda has been making heads turn with his beard avatar.
Vijay Deverakonda
Image: Yash
Yash is best known for his Rocky Bhai avatar in the KGF movies. His look in it includes a beard and long hair, which is loved by movie buffs.
Yash
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
R Madhavan
Image: Twitter
Ajith Kumar's look for his next drama Thunivu includes a white beard and white hair, and the movie buffs are smitten with his avatar.
Ajith Kumar
