South Actors' Educational qualifications

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 14, 2023

Entertainment

Allu Arjun holds a degree in Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) 

Allu Arjun 

Image : Allu Arjun’s Instagram

Mahesh Babu has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Loyola College, Chennai. He also did a 3-month acting course

Mahesh Babu

Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram

Prabhas earned himself a degree in Bachelor of Technology(B.Tech)

Prabhas

Image : Prabhas’s Instagram

Chiranjeevi holds a degree in Bachelor of Commerce(B.Com) from Sri Y N College, Narsapur, Andhra Pradesh

Chiranjeevi

Image : Chiranjeevi’s Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda holds a degree in Bachelor of Commerce(B.Com) from Loyola College, Chennai

Vijay Deverakonda

Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram

Dhanush did distance education and holds a degree in Bachelor of Computer Application from Madurai Kamaraj University

Dhanush

Image : Dhanush’s Instagram

Rana Dagubatti studied Industrial photography from the Chennai Film School

Rana Dagubatti

Image : Rana Dagubatti’s Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan completed his graduation in Business management (BBM) from Purdue University, US

Dulquer Salmaan 

Image : Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram

Superstar Rajinikanth earned a degree in Diploma of Acting from M.G.R Film and Television Institute of Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth

Image : Dhanush’s Instagram

Ponniyin Selvan 2 actor Karthi has a degree in Master of Science in Industrial Engineering

Karthi

Image : Karthi’s Instagram

