Allu Arjun holds a degree in Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)
Allu Arjun
Image : Allu Arjun’s Instagram
Mahesh Babu has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Loyola College, Chennai. He also did a 3-month acting course
Mahesh Babu
Image : Mahesh Babu’s Instagram
Prabhas earned himself a degree in Bachelor of Technology(B.Tech)
Prabhas
Image : Prabhas’s Instagram
Chiranjeevi holds a degree in Bachelor of Commerce(B.Com) from Sri Y N College, Narsapur, Andhra Pradesh
Chiranjeevi
Image : Chiranjeevi’s Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda holds a degree in Bachelor of Commerce(B.Com) from Loyola College, Chennai
Vijay Deverakonda
Image : Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram
Dhanush did distance education and holds a degree in Bachelor of Computer Application from Madurai Kamaraj University
Dhanush
Image : Dhanush’s Instagram
Rana Dagubatti studied Industrial photography from the Chennai Film School
Rana Dagubatti
Image : Rana Dagubatti’s Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan completed his graduation in Business management (BBM) from Purdue University, US
Dulquer Salmaan
Image : Dulquer Salmaan’s Instagram
Superstar Rajinikanth earned a degree in Diploma of Acting from M.G.R Film and Television Institute of Tamil Nadu
Rajinikanth
Image : Dhanush’s Instagram
Ponniyin Selvan 2 actor Karthi has a degree in Master of Science in Industrial Engineering
Karthi
Image : Karthi’s Instagram