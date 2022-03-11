Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 11, 2022

South actors & their breakthrough films

Heading 3

Mammootty

Mammootty is one of the most celebrated artists in the south indian film industry. His big break came with the commercial success of New Delhi in 1987

Image: Mammootty Instagram

Mahesh Babu made his lead acting debut in 1999 with Rajakumarudu, which earned him the Nandi Award for Best Male Debut. In 2001, he made his breakthrough with the supernatural drama Murari

Image: Gautam Ghattamaneni Instagram

Mahesh Babu

The heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan is on the priority list of every filmmaker today. In 2012, the actor got his breakthrough with Ustad Hotel

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan

Charan made his film debut in 2007 with the blockbuster film Chirutha, for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South.In 2009, he rose to stardom with the S. S. Rajamouli's fantasy action flick Magadheera

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan

The Baahubali actor Prabhas made his acting debut with the 2002 Telugu drama Eeswar and later attained his breakthrough with the film Varsham in 2004

Prabhas

Image: Sunny Singh Twitter

Naga Chaitanya has established himself in the industry over the years. He made his debut with Josh in 2009, and his breakthrough came in 2010 with the Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial Ye Maaya Chesave

Naga Chaitanya

Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram

Dhanush made his film debut in 2002 with Thulluvadho Ilamai. However, his breakthrough came with Kaadhal Kondein, which pushed him into the league of Tamil film industry's lead actors

Dhanush

Image: Dhanush Instagram

The charming actor made his film debut with Nuvvila in 2015. However, his success came with the 2015 film Yevade Subramanyam

Vijay Deverakonda

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: B-town stars born outside India

Click Here