Akshat Sundrani
MAR 11, 2022
South actors & their breakthrough films
Mammootty
Mammootty is one of the most celebrated artists in the south indian film industry. His big break came with the commercial success of New Delhi in 1987
Image: Mammootty Instagram
Mahesh Babu made his lead acting debut in 1999 with Rajakumarudu, which earned him the Nandi Award for Best Male Debut. In 2001, he made his breakthrough with the supernatural drama Murari
Image: Gautam Ghattamaneni Instagram
Mahesh Babu
The heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan is on the priority list of every filmmaker today. In 2012, the actor got his breakthrough with Ustad Hotel
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan
Charan made his film debut in 2007 with the blockbuster film Chirutha, for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South.In 2009, he rose to stardom with the S. S. Rajamouli's fantasy action flick Magadheera
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan
The Baahubali actor Prabhas made his acting debut with the 2002 Telugu drama Eeswar and later attained his breakthrough with the film Varsham in 2004
Prabhas
Image: Sunny Singh Twitter
Naga Chaitanya has established himself in the industry over the years. He made his debut with Josh in 2009, and his breakthrough came in 2010 with the Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial Ye Maaya Chesave
Naga Chaitanya
Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram
Dhanush made his film debut in 2002 with Thulluvadho Ilamai. However, his breakthrough came with Kaadhal Kondein, which pushed him into the league of Tamil film industry's lead actors
Dhanush
Image: Dhanush Instagram
The charming actor made his film debut with Nuvvila in 2015. However, his success came with the 2015 film Yevade Subramanyam
Vijay Deverakonda
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
