South actors & their real-life partners
Priyanka Goud
SEPT 08 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Tamil star Ajith Kumar married his co-star Shalini in 2000 after a few years of dating. Married for 17 years, the couple have two kids - daughter, Anoushka, and a son, Aadvik
Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu tied the knot with his former Miss India winner and actress Namrata after falling in love on sets of Vamsi in 2005. The couple have two kids- Sitara & Gautam
Rana Daggubati, from Baahubali, had set his eyes on his childhood friend Miheeka Bajaj and eventually took nuptial vows on August 8, 2020
Ram Charan got into an arranged marriage with Upasana Kamineni, daughter of Apollo hospitals group. They married on 14 June 2012
Thalapathy Vijay fell in love with his die hard Sangeeta and married in 1996 free dating for 3 years
Jr NTR got an arranged marriage with Lakshmi Pranathi in 2011, who was only 19 years old back then. The couple have two kids
Nagarjuna got separated from his first wife in 1990 but did not lose hope in love. Later, he married Amala Akkineni on 11 Jun 1992 and is quite happy together
Kiccha Sudeep married Priya in 2001. Fifteen years later the couple went ahead for divorce but decided to work their marriage out and withdrew the divorce petition
Allu Arjun has been married to Sneha Reddy for 10 years now. They have a son named Ayaan and a daughter, Arha
Yash married his co-star Radhika Pandit, whom he met on the sets of the TV serial Nandagokula and has two kids
