Heading 3

South actors & their real-life partners

Priyanka Goud

SEPT 08 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Twitter

Tamil star Ajith Kumar married his co-star Shalini in 2000 after a few years of dating. Married for 17 years, the couple have two kids - daughter, Anoushka, and a son, Aadvik

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram 

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu tied the knot with his former Miss India winner and actress Namrata after falling in love on sets of Vamsi in 2005. The couple have two kids- Sitara & Gautam

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Rana Daggubati, from Baahubali, had set his eyes on his childhood friend Miheeka Bajaj and eventually took nuptial vows on August 8, 2020

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Ram Charan got into an arranged marriage with Upasana Kamineni, daughter of Apollo hospitals group. They married on 14 June 2012

Image: Twitter

Thalapathy Vijay fell in love with his die hard Sangeeta and married in 1996 free dating for 3 years

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

Jr NTR got an arranged marriage with Lakshmi Pranathi in 2011, who was only 19 years old back then. The couple have two kids

Image: Amala Instagram

Nagarjuna got separated from his first wife in 1990 but did not lose hope in love. Later, he married Amala Akkineni on 11 Jun 1992 and is quite happy together

Image: Kichcha Sudeep Instagram

Kiccha Sudeep married Priya in 2001. Fifteen years later the couple went ahead for divorce but decided to work their marriage out and withdrew the divorce petition

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Allu Arjun has been married to Sneha Reddy ​for 10 years now. They have a son named Ayaan and a daughter, Arha

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Yash married his co-star Radhika Pandit, whom he met on the sets of the TV serial Nandagokula and has two kids

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kajal Aggarwal’s elegant ethnic looks

Click Here