South actors in toned abs
Priyanka Goud
MAY 30, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Arya Instagram
Arya's physical transformation for Sarpatta Parambarai left everyone mesmerised with his eights packs, toned body and smart looks
Image: Rana Daggubati Instagram
Rana Daggubati, is the actor who defines what a good physique is. He works out in Beast mode and his bulked-up body is proof of it
Image: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram
Prithviraj Sukumaran may look like an endearing and gentle individual with his shirt on, but without it, he looks like a Greek God
Image: Ram Pothineni Instagram
Ram Pothineni is the most fittest actor in Tollywood. He often takes to his social media to flaunt tones abs and sever major motivation
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
Jr NTR's dedication towards his body is very inspiring. He put in all his hard work and the sleek body with abs we saw in RRR is just a glimpse of it
Image: Prabhas Instagram
Prabhas is another fitness inspo as his body transformation for every role is epic. He is a pure visual treat with his toned body, height, and tons of good looks
Image: Twitter
Allu Arjun is the first actor who set up the record straight with a toned abs body. He got his six packs body in the 2000s and has been continuing the trend till Pushpa
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan is clearly the most jacked up actor in Tollywood. He makes sure to stay fit and also flaunts eight packs body in every movie
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan is a man of perfection with a perfectly toned body and good looks, which made him the heartthrob of the film industry
