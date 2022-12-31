DEC 31, 2022
South actors who travel in a private jet
Our beloved starts love to live an extravagant life. A big part of their routine is traveling, and to make their journey comfy some of them prefer to travel via private jets.
Allu Arjun
One of the most respected names in the South film industry, superstar Rajinikanth travels via private jet, which according to the reports he owns.
Rajinikanth
Spyder star Mahesh Babu loves to take off on exotic vacations with his family, and the private jet reportedly owned by the superstar often comes in handy.
Mahesh Babu
Here is a picture of Nagarjuna with his sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni on board a private jet to attend a family wedding.
Nagarjuna
Pushpa star Allu Arjun is ready to fly off to Udaipur for Chaitanya JV and Niharika Konidela’s wedding.
RRR star Ram Charan is credited with being the first South star to have his own airline service, ‘Trujet’.
Ram Charan
Power Couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have reportedly bought a private jet for their traveling needs.
Nayanthara
Megastar Chiranjeevi's work takes him all across the country and in order to enjoy a comfortable ride he prefers to travel in a private jet.
Chiranjeevi
The Baahubali star Prabhas is often seen using a private jet to travel for his work commitments.
Prabhas
Pawan Kalyan is both a talented actor and a powerful politician who also uses a private jet for his work commitments.
Pawan Kalyan
