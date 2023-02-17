FEB 17, 2023
South actresses who made a comeback
There was a time when an actress getting married meant the end of her career. However many South stars have managed to make a successful comeback post-marriage
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
Swimming against the current
Image: Jyothika Instagram
Jyothika was at the peak of her career when she got married to her co-star Suriya in 2006 and bid goodbye to acting
Jyothika
She made a comeback in 2015 with woman-centric movie like '36 Vayathinile'. She has also joined forces with Mollywood superstar Mohanlal for the film, Kaathal - The Core
Image: IMDb
Stunning comeback
Genelia D'Souza has done some tremendous work in both the South as well as Bollywood. She exchanged wedding vows with Ritesh Deshmukh in February 2012 and took a break from acting
Image: Genelia D'Souza Instagram
Genelia D'Souza
The stunner will soon be making her acting comeback with an untitled Kannada-Telugu bilingual drama. She will be seen sharing screen space with Kireeti in the movie
Image: Genelia D'Souza Instagram
Bilingual drama
Another well-known face from the South, Bhumika Chawla quit acting after getting hitched to her long-time boyfriend Bharat Thakur on 21 October 2007
Image: Rohan Shrestha
Bhumika Chawla
The Tere Naam actress returned to the world of cinema in 2020 with supporting roles in South films
Image: Bhumika Chawla Instagram
Return to the big screen
Nazriya Nazim was in one of the best phases of her career when she exchanged wedding vows with co-star Fahadh Faasil in 2014
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
Nazriya Nazim
Although she quit films post-marriage, she made a comeback after four years in Mollywood with Anjali Menon's 2018 psychological drama Koode
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
Back with a bang
On the other hand, there are a few South divas such as Namrata, Asin, and Shalini, who left showbiz after marriage to look after their families and never looked back
Image: Namrata Instagram
Goodbye showbiz
