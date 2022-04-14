Entertainment
South Asian Celebs: Success stories
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Image: Getty Images
After Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra managed to make it big in Hollywood with projects such as Matrix 4, Baywatch and has changed South Asian representation in Hollywood
One of the biggest South Asian celebs in Hollywood, Mindy Kaling has been an actress, writer, and producer on various successful shows including Never Have I Ever
Image: Getty Images
Mindy Kaling
Riz Ahmed won his first Oscar for his short film and has been championing for the recognition of South Asian artists in the industry
Riz Ahmed
Image: Getty Images
Kumail Nanjiani popularly played the South Asian character of Dinesh on Silicon Valley, later, the actor went on to bag a superhero role in Marvel's Eternals
Image: Getty Images
Kumail Nanjiani
Dev Patel
Image: Getty Images
The British Asian actor has shown his acting mettle with several projects and has won several major accolades including a BAFTA Award for his performance in Lion
Image: Getty Images
Lilly Singh who became popular as a YouTuber went on to become the first person of South Asian descent, to host a late-night talk show on a US network
Lilly Singh
Image: Getty Images
Among the first actors to break ground for South Asian talent in Hollywood was Kal Penn who featured in mainstream films like Harold and Kumar franchise in 2004
Kal Penn
Image: Getty Images
From a supporting role in Sex Education to becoming the lead of Bridgerton Season 2, the Indian origin actress is already making major strides in the streaming space
Simone Ashley
Image: Getty Images
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan made every South Asian teenager proud with her perfect representation of their lifestyle with her performance in Never Have I Ever
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Image: Getty Images
The British Asian star became one of TV's highest-paid actors after starring on The Big Bang Theory as Raj Koothrappali in all 12 seasons
Kunal Nayyar
