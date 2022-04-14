Entertainment

South Asian Celebs: Success stories

Priyanka Chopra Jonas 

Image: Getty Images

After Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra managed to make it big in Hollywood with projects such as Matrix 4, Baywatch and has changed South Asian representation in Hollywood

One of the biggest South Asian celebs in Hollywood, Mindy Kaling has been an actress, writer, and producer on various successful shows including Never Have I Ever

Image: Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

Riz Ahmed won his first Oscar for his short film and has been championing for the recognition of South Asian artists in the industry

Riz Ahmed

Image: Getty Images

Kumail Nanjiani popularly played the South Asian character of Dinesh on Silicon Valley, later, the actor went on to bag a superhero role in Marvel's Eternals

Image: Getty Images

Kumail Nanjiani

Dev Patel

Image: Getty Images

The British Asian actor has shown his acting mettle with several projects and has won several major accolades including a BAFTA Award for his performance in Lion

Image: Getty Images

Lilly Singh who became popular as a YouTuber went on to become the first person of South Asian descent, to host a late-night talk show on a US network

Lilly Singh

Image: Getty Images

Among the first actors to break ground for South Asian talent in Hollywood was Kal Penn who featured in mainstream films like Harold and Kumar franchise in 2004

Kal Penn

Image: Getty Images

From a supporting role in Sex Education to becoming the lead of Bridgerton Season 2, the Indian origin actress is already making major strides in the streaming space

Simone Ashley

Image: Getty Images

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan made every South Asian teenager proud with her perfect representation of their lifestyle with her performance in Never Have I Ever

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Image: Getty Images

The British Asian star became one of TV's highest-paid actors after starring on The Big Bang Theory as Raj Koothrappali in all 12 seasons

Kunal Nayyar 

