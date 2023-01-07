JAN 07, 2023
South blockbusters remade in Bollywood
The story of a con man uncovering a deadly secret and saving his lady love in the process has been retold many times. The 2012 film Rowdy Rathore was inspired from the 2006 movie Vikramarkudu
Rowdy Rathore
The 2012 Hindi drama Housefull 2 with Akshay Kumar, and John Abraham as the protagonist is a derivation of the 2003 movie, Banda Paramasivam
Housefull 2
2010 Tamil movie Vinnaithandi Varuvaya was adapted in Tollywood as Ye Maya Chesave, and in Bollywood as Ekk Deewana Tha
Ekk Deewana Tha
The 2011 crime drama Force was inspired by the 2003 Tamil action entertainer Kaakha Kaakha with Suriya as the lead
Force
The 2010 Malayalam movie Bodyguard deals with the life of the daughter of a wealthy nobleman who secretly falls in love with her bodyguard. The drama was retold in Hindi with the same name in 2011
Bodyguard
The tale of an honest police officer who picks a fight with a gangster has been rehashed several times such as Kempegowda in Kannada, Shotru in Bengali, and Singham in Hindi
Singham
The 2008 Telugu drama was remade multiple times in many languages including Kannada as Raam, in Tamil as Uthamaputhiran, and in Hindi as Ready
Ready
Both Anjaana Anjaani, and Itlu Sravani Subramanyam share the tale of two down-on-luck people, who decide to live it up after numerous failed attempts to end their lives and finally end their pain on New Year's Day for good
Anjaana Anjaani
The 1988 political satire Vellanakalude Nadu was rehashed in Hindi as Khatta Meetha with Akshay Kumar as the lead
Khatta Meetha
The 2009 Hindi drama De Dana Dan was an adaptation of the 2004 Malayalam film Vettam
De Dana Dan
