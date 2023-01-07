JAN 07, 2023
South breakups that made headlines
Image: Instagram, and Twitter
While the fans look up to their beloved stars for relationship goals, some couples are unable to reach their 'happily ever after'.
High-profile South breakups!
Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Naga Chaitanya met on the sets of their 2010 romantic drama, Ye Maaya Chesave. After being in a relationship for some time, they finally tied the knot in 2017.
Samantha Ruth
Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya
Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in 2021 after 4 years of marriage.
The ugly truth
Image: Twitter
Rashmika Mandanna shared screen space with Rakshit Shetty in her 2016 debut drama, Kirik Party. Their professional association soon transpired into love.
Rashmika Mandanna-Rakshit Shetty
Image: Twitter
The couple got engaged in 2017, however after one year they broke off the engagement in 2018 and went their separate ways.
Broken heart
Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva became the talk of the town back in the time. The main reason for their relationship making headlines was that the choreographer was married to Latha.
Image: Instagram
Nayanthara-Prabhu Deva
Image: Twitter
Even after Prabhu Deva divorced Latha and the two started living together, their relationship did not stand the test of time, and the couple decided to end their association.
The test of time!
Amal for the second time. Soon, the rumour mills started spreading reports of their breakup.a Paul allegedly got married to Bhavninder Singh
Amala Paul-Bhavninder Singh
Image: Twitter
The actress filed a defamation suit against him in 2020, claiming that he had falsely published wedding pictures of them from a private photo shoot.
Image: Twitter
Defamation case!
While the speculations of Rana Daggubati and Trisha Krishnan's relationship were rift. Back in 2018, the Baahubali actor finally opened up about it on the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan.
Image: Instagram
Rana Daggubati and Trisha Krishnan
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.