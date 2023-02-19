Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 19, 2023

South celebs educational qualification

Given that movie buffs want to know everything about their beloved celebs, we bring to you the educational qualification of the popular South actors

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Educational qualification of South stars

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

After completing his schooling from St. Patrick, Chennai, Pushpa actor Allu Arjun pursued Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA) from MSR College in Hyderabad

Allu Arjun

Samantha as princess Shaakuntalam

Mahesh Babu-Namrata: Love at first sight

Superstar Mahesh Babu holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Loyola College, Chennai. Later on, he got trained in acting for three to four months

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh Babu

Although versatile actor Dhanush did not attend college, he obtained a Bachelor of Computer Application degree from Madurai Kamaraj University through distance learning

Image: Dhanush Instagram

Dhanush

Just like Mahesh Babu, Suriya also received a B.Com degree from Loyola College in Chennai

Image: Suriya Instagram

Suriya

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal

After graduating from the Jai Hind College, Hey Sinamika actress Kajal Aggarwal pursued Mass Media with a specialization in Advertising and Marketing from the KC college in Mumbai

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna has a Bachelor’s degree in Psychiatry, Media, and English Literature from the MS. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Business

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty did a Bachelor of Computer Applications from Mount Carmel University in Bangalore. She is also a qualified yoga instructor

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

Anushka Shetty

Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu graduated from the Stella Maris College in Chennai with a Bachelor's degree in commerce

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Lady Superstar Nayanthara graduated from the Marthoma University in Thiruvalla in English literature

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here