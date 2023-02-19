FEB 19, 2023
South celebs educational qualification
Given that movie buffs want to know everything about their beloved celebs, we bring to you the educational qualification of the popular South actors
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Educational qualification of South stars
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
After completing his schooling from St. Patrick, Chennai, Pushpa actor Allu Arjun pursued Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA) from MSR College in Hyderabad
Allu Arjun
Samantha as princess Shaakuntalam
Mahesh Babu-Namrata: Love at first sight
Superstar Mahesh Babu holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Loyola College, Chennai. Later on, he got trained in acting for three to four months
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu
Although versatile actor Dhanush did not attend college, he obtained a Bachelor of Computer Application degree from Madurai Kamaraj University through distance learning
Image: Dhanush Instagram
Dhanush
Just like Mahesh Babu, Suriya also received a B.Com degree from Loyola College in Chennai
Image: Suriya Instagram
Suriya
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal
After graduating from the Jai Hind College, Hey Sinamika actress Kajal Aggarwal pursued Mass Media with a specialization in Advertising and Marketing from the KC college in Mumbai
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna
Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna has a Bachelor’s degree in Psychiatry, Media, and English Literature from the MS. Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Business
Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty did a Bachelor of Computer Applications from Mount Carmel University in Bangalore. She is also a qualified yoga instructor
Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram
Anushka Shetty
Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu graduated from the Stella Maris College in Chennai with a Bachelor's degree in commerce
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Lady Superstar Nayanthara graduated from the Marthoma University in Thiruvalla in English literature
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.