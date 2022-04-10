South celebs hop on to tie-dye trend

This Rashmika Mandanna’s black and white tie-dye outfit is comfortable for lazy days at home, yet eye-catching to step out in. With minimal makeup and sunnies, she showed how to keep it chic yet simple
Rakul Preet Singh
Image- Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul looks stunning in a tie-dye co-ord set that is perfect for date night dressing. The actress gives the right cues for date night
Pooja is sporting a tie-dye co-ord set that she teamed up with heels and is perfect for summers as it has comfort written all over the outfit
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde
Kiara Advani took the casual look a notch higher in neutral athleisure wear and added a pop of colour with a pink and denim tie-dye jacket. Totally fashionable and worth taking notes on
Kiara Advani
Image; Viral Bhayani
Rakul opted for summer-friendly tie-dye pink dress and completed her simple yet stylish look with minimal makeup and a low bun. One of my favourite tie-dye outfits to try out
Image; Viral Bhayani
Rakul Preet Singh
Vijay Deverakonda
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Vijay is a perfect example to show that the tie-dye trend is not just for women as he nailed it. For one of the events, he wore a blue tie-dye comfy co-ord set and looked cool
Image: Krithi Shetty Instagram
Krithi Shetty aces ethnic look as she dresses up in blue tie dye lehenga and subtle makeup, perfect for summer weddings
Krithi Shetty
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia sported the tie-dye trend. She opted for a pink and purple shaded top and ditched on makeup and let her glowing skin
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Malavika Mohanan adds a cool and comfy vibe with a splash of blue tie-dye co-ord set with an oomph factor of big hoop earrings
Malavika Mohanan
Image: Samantha Instagram
Samantha Akkineni tries to keep up with fashion trends as she sports a bleach tie-dye t-shirt with black leggings. Perfect for a lazy day out if one doesn't want to dress up
Samantha
