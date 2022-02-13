Entertainment
Akshat sundrani
FEB 13, 2022
South celebs & their original names
SS Rajamouli
The filmmaker's original name is Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouli
Image: SS Rajamouli Instagram
Mahesh Babu’s real name is Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu
Image: Gautam Ghattamaneni Instagram
Mahesh Babu
The real name of the actor is Ravi Shankar Raju Bhupatiraju
Image: Ravi Teja Instagram
Ravi Teja
Jr. NTR was born as Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr
Image: Jr. NTR Instagram
Jr. NTR
The original name of the actor is Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju
Image: Sunny Singh Twitter
Prabhas
The actor’s original name is Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail
Image: Mammootty Instagram
Mammootty
The real name of the Thalaiva is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad
Image: Pinkvilla
Rajinikanth
The ace actor was originally named Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja
Image: Pinkvilla
Dhanush
The real name of the actor is Parthasarathy Srinivasan
Image: Kamal Hassan Instagram
KAMAL HASSAN
The Mersal actor’s original name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar
Image: Sanjay Vijay Twitter
Vijay
The KGF actor's real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda
Image: Yash Instagram
Yash
The actor's original name is Ramanaidu Daggubati
Image: Rana Daggubati Instagram
Rana Daggubati
