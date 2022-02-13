Entertainment

FEB 13, 2022

South celebs & their original names

SS Rajamouli

The filmmaker's original name is Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouli

Image: SS Rajamouli Instagram

Mahesh Babu’s real name is Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu

Image: Gautam Ghattamaneni Instagram

Mahesh Babu

The real name of the actor is Ravi Shankar Raju Bhupatiraju

Image: Ravi Teja Instagram

Ravi Teja

Jr. NTR was born as Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr

Image: Jr. NTR Instagram

Jr. NTR

The original name of the actor is Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju

Image: Sunny Singh Twitter

Prabhas

The actor’s original name is Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail

Image: Mammootty Instagram

Mammootty

The real name of the Thalaiva is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad

Image: Pinkvilla

Rajinikanth

The ace actor was originally named Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja

Image: Pinkvilla

Dhanush

The real name of the actor is Parthasarathy Srinivasan

Image: Kamal Hassan Instagram

KAMAL HASSAN

The Mersal actor’s original name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar

Image: Sanjay Vijay Twitter

Vijay

The KGF actor's real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash

The actor's original name is Ramanaidu Daggubati

Image: Rana Daggubati Instagram

Rana Daggubati

