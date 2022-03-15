Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 15, 2022

South celebs & their side businesses

Ram Charan

The Telugu actor owns TruJet, a Hyderabad-based airline. The TruJet airline is a subsidiary of Turbo Aviation, which is in charge of plane maintenance and ground management

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

He is also the owner of the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Shruti Haasan runs Isidro Productions, which specialises in short films, animated films and video recordings. Her younger sister, Akshara Haasan, manages the firm

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan

Apart from being one of the most remarkable actors, she is the owner of an online jewellery brand named White & Gold

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia

The South sensation, Akkineni Nagarjuna, owns several businesses. He is a co-owner of the N-Grill and N Asian restaurants. He also owns N Convention Centre, which is frequently used by corporations. He also operates an exquisite restobar in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills

Image: Pinkvilla

Akkineni Nagarjuna

The actress owns a wedding management firm named The Wedding Factory. She runs the business with her sister, Shagun Pannu, and her friend, Farah Parvaresh

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Taapsee Pannu

The renowned actor is the co-owner of a talent management company called CAA KWAN

Rana Daggubati

Image: Rana Daggubati Instagram

Vijay is one of the most notable actors in the industry. The actor owns several wedding halls in Chennai that are named after his family

Vijay

Image: Sanjay Vijay Twitter

The actor owns the South Indian restaurant named Sea Shell. He also runs a production company called The Show People

Arya

Image: Arya Instagram

