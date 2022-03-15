Entertainment
South celebs & their side businesses
Ram Charan
The Telugu actor owns TruJet, a Hyderabad-based airline. The TruJet airline is a subsidiary of Turbo Aviation, which is in charge of plane maintenance and ground management
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
He is also the owner of the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Shruti Haasan runs Isidro Productions, which specialises in short films, animated films and video recordings. Her younger sister, Akshara Haasan, manages the firm
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan
Apart from being one of the most remarkable actors, she is the owner of an online jewellery brand named White & Gold
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia
The South sensation, Akkineni Nagarjuna, owns several businesses. He is a co-owner of the N-Grill and N Asian restaurants. He also owns N Convention Centre, which is frequently used by corporations. He also operates an exquisite restobar in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills
Image: Pinkvilla
Akkineni Nagarjuna
The actress owns a wedding management firm named The Wedding Factory. She runs the business with her sister, Shagun Pannu, and her friend, Farah Parvaresh
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Taapsee Pannu
The renowned actor is the co-owner of a talent management company called CAA KWAN
Rana Daggubati
Image: Rana Daggubati Instagram
Vijay is one of the most notable actors in the industry. The actor owns several wedding halls in Chennai that are named after his family
Vijay
Image: Sanjay Vijay Twitter
The actor owns the South Indian restaurant named Sea Shell. He also runs a production company called The Show People
Arya
Image: Arya Instagram
