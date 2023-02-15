Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 15, 2023

South celebs' Valentine's mush moments

As we recently celebrated Valentine’s Day 2023, several celebrities showered their significant each with lovely social media posts

Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram

Valentine’s Day 2023

Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram

Pushpa star Allu Arjun has been married to his better half Sneha Reddy for more than ten years now, and the two continue to shell couple goals

Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy

The star wife shared a picture of having lunch with her hubby Allu Arjun to wish him on the special occasion

Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram

Lunch date

Shruti Haasan and her doodler beau Santanu Hazarika are one of the most vocal couples when it comes to love in the South film industry

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan-Santanu Hazarika

The Salaar actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a monochrome pic with her boyfriend in which they can be seen gazing into each other's eyes

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Love is in the air

Some people love to spend Valentine's Day with not just their significant others but with those who they love and respect unconditionally

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari

Wishing everyone on Valentine's Day, she posted a series of photos with legendary star Dharmendra from a recent event of the upcoming show, TAJ, in Mumbai

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Surreal Love

Rana Daggubati and his better half Miheeka Bajaj love to treat the netizens with their precious romantic moments on social media

Image: Miheeka Instagram

Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj

In the picture dropped by Miheeka recently, she is seen sporting a pink backless mini dress while Rana Daggubati opts for a white sweatshirt and cream pants

Image: Miheeka Instagram

A picture-perfect couple

Kalidas Jayaram wished his ladylove Tarini with a stunning couple's picture where the actor can be seen posing in a white shirt, while his girlfriend looks stunning in a blue shimmer saree

Image: Kalidas Jayaram Instagram

Kalidas Jayaram-Tarini

