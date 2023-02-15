FEB 15, 2023
South celebs' Valentine's mush moments
As we recently celebrated Valentine’s Day 2023, several celebrities showered their significant each with lovely social media posts
Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram
Valentine’s Day 2023
Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram
Pushpa star Allu Arjun has been married to his better half Sneha Reddy for more than ten years now, and the two continue to shell couple goals
Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy
Yash-Allu Arjun: Rugged avatars
Allu Arjun's net worth
The star wife shared a picture of having lunch with her hubby Allu Arjun to wish him on the special occasion
Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram
Lunch date
Shruti Haasan and her doodler beau Santanu Hazarika are one of the most vocal couples when it comes to love in the South film industry
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan-Santanu Hazarika
The Salaar actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a monochrome pic with her boyfriend in which they can be seen gazing into each other's eyes
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Love is in the air
Some people love to spend Valentine's Day with not just their significant others but with those who they love and respect unconditionally
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari
Wishing everyone on Valentine's Day, she posted a series of photos with legendary star Dharmendra from a recent event of the upcoming show, TAJ, in Mumbai
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Surreal Love
Rana Daggubati and his better half Miheeka Bajaj love to treat the netizens with their precious romantic moments on social media
Image: Miheeka Instagram
Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj
In the picture dropped by Miheeka recently, she is seen sporting a pink backless mini dress while Rana Daggubati opts for a white sweatshirt and cream pants
Image: Miheeka Instagram
A picture-perfect couple
Kalidas Jayaram wished his ladylove Tarini with a stunning couple's picture where the actor can be seen posing in a white shirt, while his girlfriend looks stunning in a blue shimmer saree
Image: Kalidas Jayaram Instagram
Kalidas Jayaram-Tarini
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.