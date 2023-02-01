FEB 01, 2023

Image: Nagarjuna Twitter Image: Kamal Haasan Instagram
Fans love to know each and every thing about their beloved celebs. Let’s take a look at some South stars who found the love of their life after being not so lucky several times.
The search for love
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Superstar Kamal Haasan's colorful love life led him to enter matrimony twice with Vani Ganapathy and Sarika. However, both times, luck did not favor him.
Kamal Haasan
Power Star Pawan Kalyan got married thrice to Nandini in 1997, Renu Desai in 2007, and Anna Lezhneva in 2013. The actor is presently married to Anna Lezhneva.
Image: IMDB
Pawan Kalyan
NTR tied the knot with Basava Tarakam at a very young age. However, after she passed away due to Cancer, he later married Lakshmi Parvathi at the age of 70.
NT Rama Rao
Image: IMDB
Yesteryear superstar Gemini Ganesan tried his luck at love four times with Alamelu, Savitri, Pushpavalli, and Julianna.
Image: IMDb
Gemini Ganesan
Mollywood actor Dileep was initially married to actress Manju Warrier. The actor later entered wedlock with Kavya Madhavan. The two are now happily married.
Image: Dileep Instagram
Dileep
Tollywood heartthrob Nagarjuna found love twice. After parting ways with Daggubati Lakshmi Ramanaidu, he tied the knot with co-star Amala Mukherjee. They have a son together, Akhil Akkineni.
Image: Nagarjuna Twitter
Nagarjuna
Veteran star Prakash Raj parted ways with his first wife, Lalitha Kumari in 2009. He gave love a second chance as he exchanged wedding vows with choreographer Pony Verma in 2010.
Image: Prakash Raj Instagram
Prakash Raj
Actress Raadhika Sarathkumar entered matrimony thrice, first time with actor-director Pratap K, then a British national Richard Hardy, and finally actor Sarathkumar. She is now happily married to Sarathkumar.
Image: Raadhika Sarathkumar Instagram
Raadhika Sarathkumar
Mahesh Babu's half-brother Naresh is all set to enter wedlock for the fourth time with actress Pavitra Lokesh. Prior to this, he was married to Srinu, Rekha Supriya, and Ramya Raghupathi.