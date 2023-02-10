FEB 10, 2023
South Celebs Who Own Expensive Outfits
It is no secret that being an actor pays extremely well, and the South stars love to add expensive attires to their closet
Making the big bucks
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu channeled her inner diva in an all-white outfit with a corset top and raw cotton denim worth Rs 11,300
The all-white look
Recently, Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna wore a Dolce & Gabbana knitted top worth Rs 2,05,881 paired with blue denim at the Mumbai airport
Image: Viral Bhayani
Dolce & Gabbana knitted top
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
She also made quite a few heads turn in a Rs 3 Lakh cowl neck backless gown with some high-glam makeup
Backless gown
RRR star Ram Charan opted to wear a Zebra print shirt worth 2 Lakhs, and white trousers during a wedding in Thailand
Image: Instagram
The Zebra print shirt
F3 actress Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted wearing a funky printed sweatshirt estimated to be priced at 87 k and paired it up with black joggers as she got papped in Mumbai
Video: Viral Bhayani
The funky sweatshirt
The Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia looked simply stunning in a black floral gown estimated to cost around Rs 2,96,489
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Lady in black
Rashmika Mandanna aced the casual avatar in a Gucci sweater worth Rs 1,26,440, along with black lowers
Image: Viral Bhayani
The Gucci sweater
Rakul Preet Singh’s silver lehenga worth Rs. 1.74 lakhs is a perfect pick for this wedding season
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Silver Lehenga
When Ram Charan's better half Upasana posed in a tropical print trench coat costing around Rs 3 Lakhs
Image: Upasana Instagram
Tropical print trench coat
