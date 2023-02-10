Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

FASHION

FEB 10, 2023

South Celebs Who Own Expensive Outfits

It is no secret that being an actor pays extremely well, and the South stars love to add expensive attires to their closet

Making the big bucks

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu channeled her inner diva in an all-white outfit with a corset top and raw cotton denim worth Rs 11,300

The all-white look

Recently, Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna wore a Dolce & Gabbana knitted top worth Rs 2,05,881 paired with blue denim at the Mumbai airport

Image: Viral Bhayani

Dolce & Gabbana knitted top

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

She also made quite a few heads turn in a Rs 3 Lakh cowl neck backless gown with some high-glam makeup

Backless gown

RRR star Ram Charan opted to wear a Zebra print shirt worth 2 Lakhs, and white trousers during a wedding in Thailand

Image: Instagram

The Zebra print shirt

F3 actress Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted wearing a funky printed sweatshirt estimated to be priced at 87 k and paired it up with black joggers as she got papped in Mumbai

Video: Viral Bhayani

The funky sweatshirt

The Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia looked simply stunning in a black floral gown estimated to cost around Rs 2,96,489

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Lady in black

Rashmika Mandanna aced the casual avatar in a Gucci sweater worth Rs 1,26,440, along with black lowers

Image: Viral Bhayani

The Gucci sweater

Rakul Preet Singh’s silver lehenga worth Rs. 1.74 lakhs is a perfect pick for this wedding season

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Silver Lehenga

When Ram Charan's better half Upasana posed in a tropical print trench coat costing around Rs 3 Lakhs

Image: Upasana Instagram

Tropical print trench coat

