FEB 16, 2023

South couples who are relationship goals

Over the years, some adored South couples such as Mahesh Babu-Namrata, and Yash- Radhika Pandit have been giving out relationship goals

Image: Namrata Instagram

Most adored South couples

Image: Jyotika Instagram

Suriya and Jyotika are one of the most sorted couples in the industry. These two never fail to amaze movie buffs with their charismatic appearances

Suriya- Jyotika

Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of those couples who believe in making their own rules, and their fans love them for it

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan

From being co-stars to becoming life partners, Mahesh Babu and Namrata's love saga will make you believe in love all over again

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Mahesh Babu-Namrata

Another couple who fell in love on the sets of a movie is Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim, and they are highly admired by the netizens

Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram

Fahadh Faasil- Nazriya Nazim

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun believes in love at first sight and his love story with his wife Sneha Reddy reinstates the same

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy

Aside from being one of the most bankable stars in Sandalwood, Yash is also a loving husband to his better half, Radhika Pandit

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash-Radhika Pandit

Ram Charan and Upasana are perfect examples of opposites attract. These two are often seen supporting each other in every way possible

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan-Upasana

Bro Daddy star Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon keep on treating the netizens with some cute sneak peeks of their time together on social media

Image: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram

Prithviraj Sukumaran-Supriya Menon

One of the most loved couples in Mollywood, Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya have been enjoying marital bliss for more than a decade now

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan-Amal Sufiya

