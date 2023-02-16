FEB 16, 2023
South couples who are relationship goals
Over the years, some adored South couples such as Mahesh Babu-Namrata, and Yash- Radhika Pandit have been giving out relationship goals
Image: Namrata Instagram
Most adored South couples
Image: Jyotika Instagram
Suriya and Jyotika are one of the most sorted couples in the industry. These two never fail to amaze movie buffs with their charismatic appearances
Suriya- Jyotika
Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of those couples who believe in making their own rules, and their fans love them for it
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan
From being co-stars to becoming life partners, Mahesh Babu and Namrata's love saga will make you believe in love all over again
Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram
Mahesh Babu-Namrata
Another couple who fell in love on the sets of a movie is Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim, and they are highly admired by the netizens
Image: Nazriya Nazim Instagram
Fahadh Faasil- Nazriya Nazim
Pushpa actor Allu Arjun believes in love at first sight and his love story with his wife Sneha Reddy reinstates the same
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy
Aside from being one of the most bankable stars in Sandalwood, Yash is also a loving husband to his better half, Radhika Pandit
Image: Yash Instagram
Yash-Radhika Pandit
Ram Charan and Upasana are perfect examples of opposites attract. These two are often seen supporting each other in every way possible
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan-Upasana
Bro Daddy star Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon keep on treating the netizens with some cute sneak peeks of their time together on social media
Image: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram
Prithviraj Sukumaran-Supriya Menon
One of the most loved couples in Mollywood, Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya have been enjoying marital bliss for more than a decade now
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan-Amal Sufiya
