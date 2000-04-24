Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 14, 2023

South couples with a massive age gap

Image: Amala Instagram

As the saying goes, "love is blind" and the same is with our South celebs. There are several South stars who share a massive age gap with their partners

‘Love is blind’

The power couple of Kollywood, Ajith Kumar, and Shalini have an age gap of 8 years. Nevertheless, their love has managed to stand the test of time

Image: Instagram

Ajith and Shalini

Image: Instagram

These two tied the knot on 24 April 2000 and are now proud parents to two kids, Aadvik and Anoushka

Love conquers all

Back in May 2011, RRR star Jr NTR exchanged wedding vows with nine years younger Lakshmi Pranathi

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

Jr NTR and Lakshmi

Lakshmi Pranathi was only 18 years old when she got married to the actor

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

Going strong

Bangarraju actor Nagarjuna got married for the second time to his co-star Amala in June 1992

Image: Amala Instagram

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala

These two might have an age gap of 9 years but their relationship is an inspiration for all

Image: Amala Instagram

Love that inspires

Arya and Sayyeshaa have an age gap of 17 years. While Sayyeshaa was 21 years old at the time of her marriage, Arya was 38

Image: Sayyesha Instagram

Arya and Sayyesha

Lovebirds Dileep and Kavya Madhavan made headlines when they decided to take the plunge in 2009, as they were 16 years apart

Image: Dileep Instagram

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan

Renowned actor Prakash Raj and his better half Pony Verma enjoy an age gap of 12 years

Image: Prakash Raj Instagram

Prakash Raj and Pony

