FEB 14, 2023

South couples with a massive age gap
As the saying goes, "love is blind" and the same is with our South celebs. There are several South stars who share a massive age gap with their partners
‘Love is blind’
The power couple of Kollywood, Ajith Kumar, and Shalini have an age gap of 8 years. Nevertheless, their love has managed to stand the test of time
Ajith and Shalini
These two tied the knot on 24 April 2000 and are now proud parents to two kids, Aadvik and Anoushka
Love conquers all
Back in May 2011, RRR star Jr NTR exchanged wedding vows with nine years younger Lakshmi Pranathi
Jr NTR and Lakshmi
Lakshmi Pranathi was only 18 years old when she got married to the actor
Going strong
Bangarraju actor Nagarjuna got married for the second time to his co-star Amala in June 1992
Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala
These two might have an age gap of 9 years but their relationship is an inspiration for all
Love that inspires
Arya and Sayyeshaa have an age gap of 17 years. While Sayyeshaa was 21 years old at the time of her marriage, Arya was 38
Arya and Sayyesha
Lovebirds Dileep and Kavya Madhavan made headlines when they decided to take the plunge in 2009, as they were 16 years apart
Dileep and Kavya Madhavan
Renowned actor Prakash Raj and his better half Pony Verma enjoy an age gap of 12 years
Prakash Raj and Pony
