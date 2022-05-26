Entertainment

Priyanka Goud

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 26, 2022

Heading 3

South divas in bold LBDs

|

Image; Shruti Haasan Instagram

Every girl must and should have a little black dress as it is a quick option if want to stand out and look fabulous. This classic look of Shruti Haasan just proved it right

The classic LBD

Image: Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh wore a black blazer dress with shimmering embellishment on the asymmetric hem that added glitz to the outfit. Sleek hairstyle and makeup gave it a perfect office party look

Glitz to the formal look

Kajal Aggarwal wore a pretty little black dress with flared sleeves and a strap on the back. She completed her look with butterfly sandals, stud earrings and minimal makeup

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Elegant beauty in LBD

Tamannaah Bhatia defined glam in a black faux dress with Gucci studded and added a tinge of colour with red heels, bold makeup and lips. She completed the party look with an expensive Dior handbag

Image: Viral Bhayani

Glam beauty

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna showed how to be date ready in a black lace skater dress. The young actress completed her look with strap heels, minimal makeup and red lips

Cuteness in black

Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram

Priya Prakash Warrier made a statement in little black dress and polka dot stockings, with her tresses open and curled in loose waves. She matched her sling purse to her outfit and kept her makeup simple

The wink queen

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday picked a chic little black dress from Dolce & Gabbana with button details in front and a plunging neckline. Indeed, she looks simply gorgeous in the sophisticated mini

Defining Gen Z style

Image: Twitter

Nidhhi wore a black slip dress with a high side slit and plunging neckline and accessorised with huge hoop earrings. The makeup was naturally defined while her hair was styled in soft waves

Chic black look

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

Raashi Khanna looked dreamy in her lace off-shoulder little black dress as she posed amid breezy background. With subtle makeup and no accessories, she defined the look

Dreamy as ever

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT:  Allu Arjun approved ways to style black

Click Here