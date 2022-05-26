Entertainment
Priyanka Goud
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 26, 2022
South divas in bold LBDs
Image; Shruti Haasan Instagram
Every girl must and should have a little black dress as it is a quick option if want to stand out and look fabulous. This classic look of Shruti Haasan just proved it right
The classic LBD
Image: Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh wore a black blazer dress with shimmering embellishment on the asymmetric hem that added glitz to the outfit. Sleek hairstyle and makeup gave it a perfect office party look
Glitz to the formal look
Kajal Aggarwal wore a pretty little black dress with flared sleeves and a strap on the back. She completed her look with butterfly sandals, stud earrings and minimal makeup
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Elegant beauty in LBD
Tamannaah Bhatia defined glam in a black faux dress with Gucci studded and added a tinge of colour with red heels, bold makeup and lips. She completed the party look with an expensive Dior handbag
Image: Viral Bhayani
Glam beauty
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna showed how to be date ready in a black lace skater dress. The young actress completed her look with strap heels, minimal makeup and red lips
Cuteness in black
Image: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram
Priya Prakash Warrier made a statement in little black dress and polka dot stockings, with her tresses open and curled in loose waves. She matched her sling purse to her outfit and kept her makeup simple
The wink queen
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday picked a chic little black dress from Dolce & Gabbana with button details in front and a plunging neckline. Indeed, she looks simply gorgeous in the sophisticated mini
Defining Gen Z style
Image: Twitter
Nidhhi wore a black slip dress with a high side slit and plunging neckline and accessorised with huge hoop earrings. The makeup was naturally defined while her hair was styled in soft waves
Chic black look
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Raashi Khanna looked dreamy in her lace off-shoulder little black dress as she posed amid breezy background. With subtle makeup and no accessories, she defined the look
Dreamy as ever
