FEB 18, 2023

South divas flaunting hourglass curves

We often see our Southern divas sweating it out in the gym in order to maintain that toned body. Let us have a look at some stunning attires that help them flaunt their hourglass curves

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Got it, flaunt it

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished netizens a Merry Christmas in a sleeveless black dress, posing by a Christmas tree

Beauty in black

Rashmika Mandanna made for a captivating sight in a back slit gown with net detailing and classy makeup

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Bold and beautiful

The F3 star Tamannaah Bhatia gave us cues on how to ace a date night look in a black gown with a giant rose bow

Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram

Slaying it with rose

The Beast star Pooja Hegde looked like a million bucks in this glamorous sleeveless metallic dress and a low ponytail

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Glam avatar

We cannot stop looking at Shriya Saran as she raises the temperature in a short white dress, paired with silver stilettos, open tresses, and matt makeup

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

Smouldering in white

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

The oomph factor

Attack star Rakul Preet Singh oozed charm in a bodycon orange dress, hoop earrings, and high-glam makeup

The Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde chose another bodycon dress with mirror work that perfectly highlights her hourglass curves

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The spotlight

The Varisu actress Rashmika Mandanna gave us cues on how to rock the party look in a black velvet sleeveless dress

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Posing game strong

The Babli Bouncer star Tamannaah Bhatia looked blazing in a red corset top, along with matching trousers

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Radiant in red

