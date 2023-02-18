FEB 18, 2023
South divas flaunting hourglass curves
We often see our Southern divas sweating it out in the gym in order to maintain that toned body. Let us have a look at some stunning attires that help them flaunt their hourglass curves
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Got it, flaunt it
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished netizens a Merry Christmas in a sleeveless black dress, posing by a Christmas tree
Beauty in black
Rashmika Mandanna made for a captivating sight in a back slit gown with net detailing and classy makeup
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Bold and beautiful
The F3 star Tamannaah Bhatia gave us cues on how to ace a date night look in a black gown with a giant rose bow
Image: Tamannah Bhatia Instagram
Slaying it with rose
The Beast star Pooja Hegde looked like a million bucks in this glamorous sleeveless metallic dress and a low ponytail
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Glam avatar
We cannot stop looking at Shriya Saran as she raises the temperature in a short white dress, paired with silver stilettos, open tresses, and matt makeup
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Smouldering in white
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
The oomph factor
Attack star Rakul Preet Singh oozed charm in a bodycon orange dress, hoop earrings, and high-glam makeup
The Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde chose another bodycon dress with mirror work that perfectly highlights her hourglass curves
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The spotlight
The Varisu actress Rashmika Mandanna gave us cues on how to rock the party look in a black velvet sleeveless dress
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Posing game strong
The Babli Bouncer star Tamannaah Bhatia looked blazing in a red corset top, along with matching trousers
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Radiant in red
