FEB 19, 2023
South divas who are classical dancers
Being an actor requires a certain amount of dance skills as well. Today, let’s take a look at some South actresses who are trained classical dancers
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Channelling your inner dancer
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Drishyam actress Shriya Saran's association with dance began at a very young age. She was initially trained as a child by her mother in Kathak and Rajasthani folk dance
Shriya Saran
Later on, the diva was trained in Kathak by Shovana Narayan. She has been involved with many dance teams during her college days
Video: Shriya Saran Instagram
A trained Kathak dancer
The Ayisha actress, Manju Warrier has charmed her way into our hearts with her tremendous acting prowess
Image: Manju Warrier Instagram
Manju Warrier
It might be exciting to know that the star is trained in not one but two dance forms, Kathakali and Bharatnatyam
Image: Manju Warrier Instagram
Acquainted in Kathakali and Bharatnatyam
Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram
Amala Akkineni
The Agni Natchathiram actress Amala Akkineni, who is married to Tollywood stalwart Nagarjun holds a Bachelor's degree in Bharatanatyam from Kalakshetra College of Fine Arts
Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram
World’s a stage
During her time as a professional dancer, she has also given several live performances across the world
Shobana is one of the most celebrated Bharatnatyam dancers in the country and has even bagged a Padma Shri
Image: Shobana Instagram
Shobana
She even runs her own dance school in Chennai which goes by the name of Kalarpana
Image: Shobana Instagram
Dance school ‘Kalarpana'
The Mouna Ragam star Revathi started learning Bharatanatyam at the age of 7, and is a professional dancer
Image: Twitter
Revathi
