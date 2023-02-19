FEB 19, 2023

Heading 3

South divas who are classical dancers

Being an actor requires a certain amount of dance skills as well. Today, let’s take a look at some South actresses who are trained classical dancers

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

Channelling your inner dancer

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

Drishyam actress Shriya Saran's association with dance began at a very young age. She was initially trained as a child by her mother in Kathak and Rajasthani folk dance

Shriya Saran

Later on, the diva was trained in Kathak by Shovana Narayan. She has been involved with many dance teams during her college days

Video: Shriya Saran Instagram

A trained Kathak dancer

The Ayisha actress, Manju Warrier has charmed her way into our hearts with her tremendous acting prowess

Image: Manju Warrier Instagram

Manju Warrier

It might be exciting to know that the star is trained in not one but two dance forms, Kathakali and Bharatnatyam

Image: Manju Warrier Instagram

Acquainted in Kathakali and Bharatnatyam

Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram

Amala Akkineni

The Agni Natchathiram actress Amala Akkineni, who is married to Tollywood stalwart Nagarjun holds a Bachelor's degree in Bharatanatyam from Kalakshetra College of Fine Arts

Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram

World’s a stage

During her time as a professional dancer, she has also given several live performances across the world

Shobana is one of the most celebrated Bharatnatyam dancers in the country and has even bagged a Padma Shri

Image: Shobana Instagram

Shobana

She even runs her own dance school in Chennai which goes by the name of Kalarpana

Image: Shobana Instagram

Dance school ‘Kalarpana'

The Mouna Ragam star Revathi started learning Bharatanatyam at the age of 7, and is a professional dancer

Image: Twitter

Revathi

