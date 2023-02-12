FEB 12, 2023
South divas who faced casting couch
Not just Bollywood, but several stars from the South have also been subjected to the casting couch, here are some examples.
The dark side of the film industry
It might be surprising to know that Lady Superstar Nayanthara was also exposed to the ugly truth of the casting couch in the South film industry.
Nayanthara
The Connect actress revealed that she was asked for a few 'favours' in return for an important role in the film.
Asking for 'favours'
Another prominent South actress, Anushka Shetty shared her take on the casting couch matter.
Anushka Shetty
The Baahubali star said that she admits that it exists in the Telugu film industry but she never had to face it.
Facing the facts
Lakshmi Manchu, the daughter of actor Mohan Babu, also talked about the dirty business of the casting couch.
Lakshmi Manchu
The actress said that she faced such things all the time. She further added that nobody is fair and kind anywhere.
'Nobody is fair and kind anywhere'
Aishwarya Rajesh was also subjected to the casting couch despite being a star kid.
Aishwarya Rajesh
She disclosed that people used to hide offers with words such as adjustment, contract, and agreement, among others.
The harsh reality
Actress Parvathy Thiruvothy revealed that she faced the casting couch in the Malayalam film industry.
Parvathy Thiruvothy
