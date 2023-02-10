FEB 10, 2023
South divas who fell for directors
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
The actors and directors work very closely while making a movie. Given that they spend so much time together, it culminates into developing feelings for each other
Falling in love on the sets
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Lady Superstar Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are the latest actor and director duo to tie the knot
Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan
Before getting married these two were in a live-in relationship for several years. They also recently welcomed two baby-boys through surrogacy
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Live-in relationship
Filmmaker Sundar C got married to actress Khusbu Subdar back in 2000. The couple is blessed with two daughters Avanthika, and Ananditha
Image: Khushbu Sundar Instagram
Khushbu – Sundar C
The couple initially met on the sets of the 1995 film Murai Maaman and started falling for each other, and the rest as they say is history
Image: Khushbu Sundar Instagram
The love saga
Ramya Krishnan gave a memorable performance as Sivagami Devi in Baahubali. The acting powerhouse is married to director Krishna Vamsi
Image: Krishna Vamsi Instagram
Ramya Krishnan – Krishna Vamsi
Filmmaker Bhagyaraj and actress Poornima fell for each other on the sets of Darling Darling Darling, and got married in 1984
Image: Poornima Instagram
Bhagyaraj – Poornima
Parthiban and Seetha entered a relationship during the shooting of the film Pudhea Paadhai in 1989. The two finally tied the knot in 1990 and later parted ways in 2001
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Parthiban – Seetha
Jawan director Atlee and actress Krishna Priya entered matrimony in 2014. The lovebirds recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy
Image: Atlee Instagram
Atlee-Priya
After working with Selvaraghavan in movies like Kaadhal Kondein, 7G Rainbow Colony, and Pudhupettai, the actress exchanged wedding vows with him in 2006. However, they parted ways in 2010
Sonia Aggarwal – Selva Raghavan
Image: Selva Raghavan Instagram
