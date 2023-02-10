Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 10, 2023

South divas who fell for directors

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

The actors and directors work very closely while making a movie. Given that they spend so much time together, it culminates into developing feelings for each other

Falling in love on the sets

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Lady Superstar Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are the latest actor and director duo to tie the knot

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan

Before getting married these two were in a live-in relationship for several years. They also recently welcomed two baby-boys through surrogacy

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Live-in relationship

Filmmaker Sundar C got married to actress Khusbu Subdar back in 2000. The couple is blessed with two daughters Avanthika, and Ananditha

Image: Khushbu Sundar Instagram

Khushbu – Sundar C

The couple initially met on the sets of the 1995 film Murai Maaman and started falling for each other, and the rest as they say is history

Image: Khushbu Sundar Instagram

The love saga

Ramya Krishnan gave a memorable performance as Sivagami Devi in Baahubali. The acting powerhouse is married to director Krishna Vamsi

Image: Krishna Vamsi Instagram

Ramya Krishnan – Krishna Vamsi

Filmmaker Bhagyaraj and actress Poornima fell for each other on the sets of Darling Darling Darling, and got married in 1984

Image: Poornima Instagram

Bhagyaraj – Poornima

Parthiban and Seetha entered a relationship during the shooting of the film Pudhea Paadhai in 1989. The two finally tied the knot in 1990 and later parted ways in 2001

Image: Parthiban Instagram

Parthiban – Seetha

Jawan director Atlee and actress Krishna Priya entered matrimony in 2014. The lovebirds recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy

Image: Atlee Instagram

Atlee-Priya

After working with Selvaraghavan in movies like Kaadhal Kondein, 7G Rainbow Colony, and Pudhupettai, the actress exchanged wedding vows with him in 2006. However, they parted ways in 2010

Sonia Aggarwal – Selva Raghavan

Image: Selva Raghavan Instagram

