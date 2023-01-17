Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 17, 2023

South divas who married their co-stars

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

Many Southern actresses like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Namrata Shirodkar, Radhika Pandit, and more opted to turn their on-screen partners into real-life partners.

South beauties with co-stars as husbands

Image: Mahesh Babu Instagram

Former beauty queen Namrata Shirodkar met her husband Mahesh Babu on the sets of their 2000 drama, Vamsi. After being in a relationship for 5 years, the couple finally tied the knot in 2005.

Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar 

Image: Nagarjun Twitter

Nagarjuna and his second wife Amala shared screen space in movies like Siva, Kirai Dada, and Nirnayam. They entered matrimony in 1992.

Nagarjuna-Amala

Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram

Samatha Ruth Prabhu did her first movie with Naga Chaitanya, and their professional association turned into a romantic one. The co-stars got married in 2017 and ended up parting ways in 2021.

Samantha-Naga Chaitanya

Image: Shalini Instagram

Ajith Kumar and Shalini got into a relationship on the sets of their 1999 film Amarkalam. After the couple exchanged wedding vows in 2000, Shalini left the film industry.

Ajith Kumar-Shalini

Suriya and Jyothika were paired together in several movies including Uyirile Kalanthathu, Perazhagan, and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal, to name just a few. Once they tied the knot in 2006 they did not work together.

Image: Jyothika Instagram

Suriya-Jyothika

Image: Manjima Mohan Instagram

Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan fell for each other on the sets of their 2019 drama Devarattam and took the relationship to a new level in November last year.

Gautham Karthik-Manjima Mohan

Arya and Sayyeshaa worked together in the 2018 romantic comedy Ghajinikanth, and the rest is history.

Arya-Sayyeshaa Saigal

Image: Sayyeshaa Saigal Instagram

KGF star Yash and his better half Radhika Pandit are one of the most adored couples in Sandalwood. Before entering matrimony, these two worked together on several projects.

Image: Anushka Shetty Instagram

Yash-Radhika Pandit

Aadhi and Nikki who got married last year were seen together in movies like Maragatha Nayagam and Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka. 

Image: Nikki Galrani Instagram

Aadhi Pinisetty-Nikki Galrani

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Making exceptions

Click Here