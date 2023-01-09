JAN 09, 2023
South divas with expensive bags
Image: Instagram
South beauties like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde, and Rashmika Mandanna have time and again flaunted their exquisite collection of branded handbags, leaving the fashion mongers awestuck.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu owns a GG Marmont Love mini sling bag, which is worth USD 1450, which is approximately Rs 1.40 Lakh.
GG Marmont Love
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
The Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hedge recently posed in a cute black dress, along with a Burgundy Dior handbag.
Dior
Image: Viral Bhayani
National Crush Rashmika Mandanna opted for a Balenciaga handbag as part of her off-duty look as she was captured by shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport.
Balenciaga bag
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
As known to all her fans, Hansika Motwani is obsessed with her pricey Chanel bag and has been seen carrying it on several occasions.
Chanel
Here is another picture of the Maha actress posing with her favorite handbag.
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
The favorite handbag
Image: Viral Bhayani
Tamannah Bhatia looked stunning carrying a quilted calfskin old medium Chanel bag worth Rs 3 Lacs approx as he posed for the paparazzi.
Keeping it chic!
Here is a picture of the Beast actress Pooja Hegde raising the glamour quotient with a black Gucci handbag.
Making a statement with Gucci
Image: Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted for a Rs 1 lakh Louis Vuitton handbag as her casual denim-on-denim look.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Louis Vuitton
The Beast star paired her cute pink short dress with a white Gucci crossbody bag, estimated to cost around 1 Lakh
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Gucci crossbody bag
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.