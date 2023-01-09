Heading 3

JAN 09, 2023

South divas with expensive bags

Image: Instagram

South beauties like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde, and Rashmika Mandanna have time and again flaunted their exquisite collection of branded handbags, leaving the fashion mongers awestuck.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu owns a GG Marmont Love mini sling bag, which is worth USD 1450, which is approximately Rs 1.40 Lakh. 

GG Marmont Love

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hedge recently posed in a cute black dress, along with a Burgundy Dior handbag.

Dior

Image: Viral Bhayani

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna opted for a Balenciaga handbag as part of her off-duty look as she was captured by shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport.

Balenciaga bag 

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

As known to all her fans, Hansika Motwani is obsessed with her pricey Chanel bag and has been seen carrying it on several occasions.

Chanel

Here is another picture of the Maha actress posing with her favorite handbag.

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

The favorite handbag

Image: Viral Bhayani

Tamannah Bhatia looked stunning carrying a quilted calfskin old medium Chanel bag worth Rs 3 Lacs approx as he posed for the paparazzi.

Keeping it chic!

Here is a picture of the Beast actress Pooja Hegde raising the glamour quotient with a black Gucci handbag.

Making a statement with Gucci

Image: Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted for a Rs 1 lakh Louis Vuitton handbag as her casual denim-on-denim look.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Louis Vuitton

The Beast star paired her cute pink short dress with a white Gucci crossbody bag, estimated to cost around 1 Lakh 

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Gucci crossbody bag

