MAY 19, 2022

South films that celebrate friendship

Image: Instagram

Jr NTR and Ram Charan's on-screen camaraderie was the highlight of SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film's Dosti song was an ode to the spirit of friendship

RRR 

Image: IMDB

Bangalore Days, starring Dulquer Salman, Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil, is a film for the people who are grown up but still hold on to their childhood memories

Bangalore Days

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Happy Days is based on a group of 8 youngsters from an engineering college. It explores memories, college life and experiences of eight friends

Image: IMDB

Happy Days

Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role is the most enjoyable movie to watch. The film about 4 friends will keep you hooked till the end

Image: IMBD

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

Image: IMDB

Directed by Kathir, the Tamil film Kadhal Desam is about two friends Arun and Karthik. Love usually triumphs in most films but in KD, friendship emerges as the winner

Kadhal Desam

Image IMDB

Allu Arjun's Arya 2, helmed by Sukumar revolves around Arya who is ready to sacrifice even his own life for his friendship

Arya 2

Image: IMDB

Tamil film Friends, released in 2001 features Vijay and Suriya in the lead roles. The film shows them as friends since childhood and who consider their relationship over anything

Friends

Image IMDB

R Madhavan, Jyothika and Sridevi Vijaykumar's Priyamaana Thozhi is about 2 childhood best friends, who do not share any love interest and later get married to two other people

Priyamana Thozhi

Image IMDB

The coming-of-age romantic comedy film directed by Lal Jose revolves around the college graduate class of 1991. The Malayalam film features a stellar cast and is an unmissable film

Classmates

Image IMDB

Starring superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, Harikrishnans is the most delightful movie ever made

Harikrishnans

