Heading 3

South films that were remakes of Bollywood

Hitarthi Shah

MAY 20, 2023

Entertainment

The Bollywood hit starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte has been made in Telugu. It is titled as ‘Maestro’ and stars Niithin and Tamanaah Bhatia

Andhadhun

Image : IMDb

The Bollywood film has been made in Telugu and Kannada. The Telugu remake starred Venkatesh, Mithun Chakraborty and Shriya Saran

Oh My God

Image : IMDb

Munna Bhai MBBS

Image : IMDb

The drama comedy film has been remade in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The Kannada version is titled ‘Upi Dada MBBS’ and it did wonders at the box office

Ranveer Singh's debut film was made in Tamil and Telugu. The Tamil version ‘Aha Kalyanam’ starred Nani and Vaani Kapoor and ‘Jabardasth’, the Telugu remake featured Siddharth and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Band Baaja Baaraat

Image : IMDb

The suspense thriller starring Naseerudin Shah & Anupam Kher has been remade in Tamil and Telugu. The Tamil remake was titled  as Unnaipol Oruvan and featured Kamal Haasan

A Wednesday

Image : IMDb

The comedy romance film about an engineer’s life has been made in Tamil and is titled ‘Nanban’. It stars Vijay, Jiiva, Srikanth, and Ileana D’Cruz

3 idiots

Image : IMDb

The film starring Imran Khan and Vir Das has been remade in Tamil and is called ‘Settai’

Delhi Belly

Image : IMDb

The rom-com by Imtiaz Ali featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor has been remade in Tamil starring Bharath and Tamannaah. It is called ‘Kanden Kadhalai’

Jab We Met

Image : IMDb

The remake of the Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi starrer was made in Telugu. It is called ‘Shankardada Zindabad’ and featured Chiranjeevi

Lage Raho Munnabhai

Image : IMDb

The famous Anil Kappor starrer was remade in Kannada. It is titled ‘Jai Karnataka’

Mr.India

Image : IMDb

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here