The Bollywood hit starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte has been made in Telugu. It is titled as ‘Maestro’ and stars Niithin and Tamanaah Bhatia
Andhadhun
The Bollywood film has been made in Telugu and Kannada. The Telugu remake starred Venkatesh, Mithun Chakraborty and Shriya Saran
Oh My God
Munna Bhai MBBS
The drama comedy film has been remade in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. The Kannada version is titled ‘Upi Dada MBBS’ and it did wonders at the box office
Ranveer Singh's debut film was made in Tamil and Telugu. The Tamil version ‘Aha Kalyanam’ starred Nani and Vaani Kapoor and ‘Jabardasth’, the Telugu remake featured Siddharth and Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Band Baaja Baaraat
The suspense thriller starring Naseerudin Shah & Anupam Kher has been remade in Tamil and Telugu. The Tamil remake was titled as Unnaipol Oruvan and featured Kamal Haasan
A Wednesday
The comedy romance film about an engineer’s life has been made in Tamil and is titled ‘Nanban’. It stars Vijay, Jiiva, Srikanth, and Ileana D’Cruz
3 idiots
The film starring Imran Khan and Vir Das has been remade in Tamil and is called ‘Settai’
Delhi Belly
The rom-com by Imtiaz Ali featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor has been remade in Tamil starring Bharath and Tamannaah. It is called ‘Kanden Kadhalai’
Jab We Met
The remake of the Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi starrer was made in Telugu. It is called ‘Shankardada Zindabad’ and featured Chiranjeevi
Lage Raho Munnabhai
The famous Anil Kappor starrer was remade in Kannada. It is titled ‘Jai Karnataka’
Mr.India
